The Stafford Opera Troupe will be performing their original work based on the Shakespeare play “Much Ado About Nothing,” this Friday and Saturday at Mountain View High School.
Founders Corinn Fulton and Bree Nichols, who became friends in high school, started the troupe in summer of 2016 to fill in the gap in Stafford County when it comes to opera.
“They were talking one summer, they were like ‘wouldn’t it be nice if we had something here because there’s nothing in Stafford County. You have to drive to D.C. or New York,’” said Fulton’s mother, Bonita Keene, who is also the musical consultant and liaison for the troupe. Her son, Evan Keene, is the composer of the “Much Ado About Nothing” opera.
The plans for an original work began taking shape a couple years ago from a passing comment made to Evan Keene by Nichols about composing an opera for the troupe to perform.
Like the Shakespeare play, the opera focuses on two couples: Claudio and Hero, a star-crossed pair who fall in love the moment they meet, and Beatrice and Benedict, who do not get along and are tricked by their friends into falling in love with each other.
As far as what’s different between the play and the opera, Keene made the decision to cut two characters from Shakespeare’s romantic comedy and reworded a few phrases so they would fit better into a melody.
“I tried to stick as close to the original wording as I could,” he said.
Keene said the hardest part of transferring the story from the play to the opera was “making the story make sense as music.”
Of course, no play is complete without a villain. Don John, played by troupe member Dylan Miles, plots to destroy Claudio and Hero’s relationship by raising allegations that the young woman has been unfaithful.
Miles has been a member of the troupe since its first year. “It’s magical the way it comes together because it’s always fun, it’s energetic. We all act professionally and everything, but we all have a great time doing it, and it’s just a wonderful experience,” he said.
While this is the troupe’s first time performing a comedy, it is also its first time doing an original work. “It gives us the ability as the characters and people singing—we get to make it our own, which is really fun,” said troupe member Trevor White, who plays Don Pedro, Prince of Aragon.
In the troupe’s first year, it started by doing scenes from different operas, but in more recent years, it has staged full-length works, such as “Cinderella” and “Dido and Aeneas.”
“It was a good thing to start with opera scenes because it’s sort of giving everyone like the students a chance to get a little taste of opera, different kinds of opera—the different stories opera can tell,” said Miles. He continued to say that by performing full works, both the troupe members and the audience get to experience the story from beginning to end.
This weekend’s performances are the culmination of the troupe’s summer program. Since 2016, rehearsals for the program have been on a three-week cycle. However, with Stafford County public schools starting earlier in August, the program has adopted a two-week schedule to accommodate for a shorter summer. Members were sent the music and asked to learn their parts before rehearsals started. Bonita Keene said having the music in advance “is great exposure for young students who want to go into performing to let them see how it works in the professional world.
“We have members of our troupe who are professionals out there doing the opera circuit, you know auditioning and performing and doing that sort of thing,” she added. “So it’s great exposure for the younger—like high school and early college students—to see that professionalism and go, ‘Oh, I have to learn this on my own before I show up. That’s a little different.”
Students in the summer opera program also participate in master classes, private lessons and educational sessions aimed at developing their voices and stage skills. The program is tuition-free, with a $75 confirmation fee.
“This program is probably the best thing around in Stafford. It’s one of a kind definitely for sure,” said Miles.