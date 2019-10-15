Victoria Lynch, a 15-year-old Stafford High School sophomore, is among 24 contestants in the Baltimore region trying to earn a spot in the national “Celebration of Music” talent show, filmed in Los Angeles.
That’s quite a jump from the way she started her musical career, singing to her Barbie dolls in the bathtub. By age 4, she was giving impromptu concerts while waiting in line at the grocery store or walking down the street.
She’d say, “Hi, I’m Victoria. Want to hear me sing?” according to the bio on her contestant page.
Victoria’s version of “Nothing” from “A Chorus Line” will be shown on the PBS channel of Maryland Public Television at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. Two of the 24 Baltimore finalists will be selected to advance to Los Angeles to compete against winners from other cities.
One of the two winners from Baltimore will be selected by the show’s producers, the other by viewers. Fans can vote for Victoria online at celebrationofmusic.com/victoria-lynch.
The winner will be announced Oct. 24 at the end of a concert by piano virtuoso Ethan Bortnick, who came up with the “Celebration of Music” concept as a way to offer other young musicians the same opportunities PBS gave him.
The show features singers, dancers and “a wide range of curated talent from contestants age 4 to 25,” according to a press release.
Victoria, the only child of retired Marine Carrie Lynch, should fit right in. She’s a member of the Awkward Pause Improv team and the Advanced Women’s Treble Chamber Choir. She recently was inducted into the International Thespian Society.
In middle school, she met her choir teacher and mentor, Paula Scarbrough, who fostered a love for Broadway, stage productions and singing for a live audience. Victoria continues to receive voice training by her coach, Chris Johns, and she’s studying dance and ballet at Polaris Dance Institute in Stafford.
Victoria also is an active Girl Scout who looks for volunteer opportunities to help service members. She said her most noteworthy singing event was performing the national anthem at a graduation ceremony of Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. The Woodbridge facility trains service dogs for wounded veterans at no cost.
Victoria has been selected to Stafford’s all-county choir four times, to the all-district choir twice, and she’s already earned a varsity letter in choir. She also was picked to perform at Walt Disney World’s Dance the Magic Christmas parade.
She plans to pursue a degree in musical theater and performing arts, move to New York City and work at Ellen’s Stardust Diner while auditioning for Broadway shows. And, she hopes to eventually get a record deal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.