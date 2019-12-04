The Harlem Globetrotters are an American institution. Since their earliest days in the 1920s, they have evolved into the greatest show on Earth—the undisputed masters of skill with a basketball.
And now, they’re coming to Fredericksburg. Really, it’s true.
The world-famous Globetrotters will bring their Pushing the Limits World Tour to the William M. Anderson Center at the University of Mary Washington on Monday at 7 p.m.
And Briana Green, a player who goes by the handle “Hoops,” spoke with Weekender.
The mystique, the legend, the history? She gets it.
“Since 1926, the Globetrotters have been special and unique,” said Hoops. “The combination of basketball as well as entertainment is exciting to watch.”
But the Globetrotters are not just skillful basketball players and entertainers. These guys and gals do fun with a purpose. The team travels all over the world, raising awareness and funds for multiple charities and people in need.
“Being ambassadors of goodwill, we are really involved in the community and like to go to schools and hospitals,” Hoops said. “Those visits are each very special to me, and important.
“I think when I put on my uniform, it is like I have a cape, and kids come out of their shell and feel comfortable opening up to me. It’s rewarding because it makes a positive impact in their day.”
Still, the Globetrotters don’t want you to forget to have a good time. And they’re pulling out all the stops on their visit to the ’Burg.
Just a few of the activities you’ll see at a Globetrotter game include warm-ups in the dark, using glow-in-the-dark basketballs.
There’s a 4-point shot, 30 feet away from the basket, and despite already holding 21 world records, the Globetrotters will attempt a new world basketball record at each game this year.
All this to the soundtrack of their famous theme song: the Brother Bones’ whistled version of “Sweet Georgia Brown.” The melody alone makes old-school Globetrotters fans smile.
After the game, fans will be part of the “fifth quarter,” a free, interactive post-game autograph session where fans will have the opportunity to meet the Globetrotters stars up close and personal.
Maybe you’ll get to meet the next legendary Globetrotter. Think “Meadowlark” Lemon or Fred “Curly” Neal. Even Wilt Chamberlain, the all-time legendary basketball player, was a Globetrotter.
Who knows? That next legend might be Briana “Hoops” Green.
Hailing from Lexington, Ky., she’s been a member of the team for four years, and she loves it.
“I always knew at a young age that I was going to be a professional player,” she recalled. “It was something I was passionate about.”
She’s been playing hoops since she was 5 years old.
“When I was a kid, I saw the Globetrotters and I was very impressed. It wasn’t something I necessary planned or aspired to be, but now that I am a part of the team, I’m happy it worked out this way,” she said.
Members of the Globetrotters have different specialties. For Hoops, it’s all about ball control.
Also, she noted, “being the only woman on the court allows me relate to all the girls in the building.”
While Hoops is on the road a lot, she says certain places stand out. The coolest place she’s been, she said, was Mozambique, Africa.
“Not too many people have said they have been there. It was somewhere I’ve always wanted to go.”
This will be her first trip to Fredericksburg. She hopes the experience will be an introduction to the sport for young and old alike.
“It doesn’t matter your age, or if you like basketball—it’s for the whole family and everyone. The Globetrotters are often an introduction to the game of basketball for many people—and I think it shows them that you can play a sport and have fun at the same time.”
The team has delighted hundreds of millions of fans—including popes, kings, queens and presidents. Now it’s your turn.
