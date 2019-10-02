In 1971, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band—an an acoustic jug band from Long Beach, Calif.—became part of the burgeoning early 1970s West Coast country-rock scene that included The Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, Poco, and The Flying Burrito Brothers.
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band had several hits, including a cover of Jerry Jeff Walker’s “Mr. Bojangles,” but the band’s members were becoming restless with the music business in California, so the entire group picked up and moved to Colorado. Around that same time, several members of the band attended a concert by the legendary bluegrass banjo player Earl Scruggs at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.
“One of the students there was a guy named Gary Scruggs, who’s been a lifelong friend of ours since that show,” said singer-guitarist Jeff Hanna. “Gary is Earl Scruggs’ oldest son. He set up a meeting between the band and his family, which included Earl and Louise Scruggs [Earl’s wife] and his brothers, Steve and Randy, after the concert. So we were thrilled. We heard that they were going to be at the show, which made us all pretty nervous because Earl was such an idol of ours. After the show we hung out and talked and played and jammed. After the evening was finished, as he was walking out the door, Earl turned and said, ‘man, if you guys ever want to do some recording, I’d love to do that.’ We kind of looked at each other like, what? Did that just happen?”
The idea of a young country-rock band recording with one of the icons of the bluegrass world seemed crazy at the time. But Earl Scruggs had formed a band with his sons that was already expanding the traditional bluegrass sound with elements from rock. It gave the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and its producer, Bill McEuen, a brilliant idea: assemble an all-star group of country music legends including Maybelle Carter, Doc Watson, Merle Travis, Roy Acuff, Jimmy Martin, and Vassar Clements and record some country standards. The result was the sprawling triple album “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” which introduced traditional country and bluegrass music to a new generation in 1972.
“It brought the hippies and the rednecks together—that’s a pretty good simplification of it,” said Hanna. “It was cultural, as well. It was music and it was generational. Almost like liberals and conservatives, imagine them getting along.”
After the success of “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band continued to pursue their brand of country-flavored rock, at one point shortening their name to The Dirt Band. They scored hits in the ’70s with Linda Ronstadt on “An American Dream” and Nicolette Larson on “Make a Little Magic.” While they had never defined themselves as a rock or country band, they were usually found in the rock section of the record stores. At that time, country music was undergoing a transformation and picking up more elements of what had previously been considered rock music.
“As the ’70s came to an end, somebody pointed out to us that mainstream country music was changing from the more honky-tonk, steel guitar branch to something that sounded a lot like California country-rock with bands like Alabama,” said Hanna. “That’s a lot like what we were doing.”
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band began recording in Nashville and scored several country hits during the ’80s including “Modern Day Romance” and “Fishin’ in the Dark.” They also recorded two follow-up volumes of “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” with some of the same musicians from the original sessions along with Johnny Cash and younger, like-minded players such as Ricky Skaggs and Emmylou Harris.
The band continues to this day, with original members Hanna and Jimmie Fadden and longtime keyboard player Bob Carpenter. Through many hits on both the country and pop charts, the band maintains elements or rock, folk, and country that have been with the group since it first formed in 1966.
“We started out singing Buddy Holly and Everly Brothers tunes with two-part harmony,” said Hanna. “That stuff, combined with the love of bluegrass music and the aforementioned roots music in general, kind of informed us. I think that’s kind of what’s in our DNA, musically. None of us grew up in the Carolinas or Tennessee or Virginia, so we don’t have that familial connection to Appalachian music, but we sure love it, and always have.”
Since the band fits into multiple music categories, they have been playing a variety of venues and will be performing at After Hours Concerts’ WFLS Fest Oct. 5.
“We feel comfortable playing a jam festival or a bluegrass festival or a rock festival or a country festival,” said Hanna. “We’ve done all of those this past summer. Sometimes we adjust the set accordingly, but most of the time it seems that there’s a solid musical thread that runs through everything we do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.