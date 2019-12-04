Little evokes the holiday season better than well-known carols and songs. Several choirs and orchestras in the Fredericksburg area are offering concerts to welcome families and community members into the holiday spirit.
UMW Philharmonic Orchestra
The UMW Philharmonic Orchestra is poised to deliver its annual gift of holiday cheer on Friday, Dec. 6 during its “Winter Wonderland” holiday Pops concert.
The concert is set to bring a variety of seasonal music and delight audience members. True to past years, Dodd Auditorium will be transformed into a snowy paradise.
Orchestra director Kevin Bartram said there is nothing like experiencing a live symphony orchestra during the holiday season.
“We’ll hear solos from our violins, trumpets, flutes and pianist, and even feature a student conductor,” Bartram said. “We’ll also hear guest vocalists Patrick A’Hearn and Sheri Hayden from Riverside Center.”
The philharmonic, according to Bartram, has approximately 80 members from both the university and community. Approximately half of the community members, Bartram said, have performed in the orchestra for more than 15 years. There are even a few charter members whose involvement spans nearly half a century.
“In my 17 years leading the UMW Philharmonic, it is these holiday programs that are most dear to me,” Bartram said. “I am able to stretch the orchestra creatively as we explore music that is wholesome and joyful. The Philharmonic enjoys a special status in our community because we embody the essence of ‘town-gown.’ While we are proud of our artistic achievements—especially our latest concert with Itzhak Perlman—it is the bond that we feel with one another and with you that is most important.”
Blue Ridge Chorale
The Blue Ridge Chorale is set to have a weekend of holiday music beginning Saturday, Dec. 7 and ending Sunday, Dec. 8. Both concerts will be held at Culpeper Baptist Church.
The chorale, with more than 70 voices, will sing a series of selections that Patti Christie, who is the president of the organization, said will be “uplifting, touching and just fun.”
Though difficult to pick just a few, Christie said two favorite performances are “Behold That Star” and “The Yearning.”
“I think the familiar ones will be popular with the audience, but all the songs will touch your heart,” Christie said.
She said the free concert is set to reflect the hard work and dedication members of the chorale, led by Director C. Alexander Smith, have put into the concert.
Christie said she hopes “the sincerity of the songs, the joy the chorale feels in presenting the concert, and the hard work by our spectacular music team and the choir will be recognized.”
Rappahannock Choral Society
The Rappahannock Choral Society also promises selections to spread holiday cheer. Its concert series, celebrating its 10th anniversary, is set for Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8.
Linda Monner, choral society president, said audience members should expect no end of entertaining music selections.
“[Director] Dr. Jordan has given us such a wide variety of music that it is difficult to choose just a few,” Monner said. “From the rousing spiritual ‘Whisper! Whisper!’ to the lovely ‘It’s so Still In Bethlehem’ to the jazzy ‘The Man with the Bag’ to what the audience will really enjoy: a medley of songs from the motion picture ‘White Christmas.’ Every song will be there to delight and amuse the audience.”
Monner said the free performances offer joy and the spirit of the holiday season.
“It is our wish that they will leave with joy in their hearts and a tune on their lips,” Monner said.
