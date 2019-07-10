“CRAWL” (R)
A young woman, attempting to save her father during a hurricane, finds herself trapped in a flooding house and must fight for her life against alligators. With Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, Ross Anderson. Rated R for bloody creature violence, and brief language. 87 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“STUBER” (R)
A detective recruits his Uber driver into an unexpected night of adventure. With Kumail Nanjiani, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista. Rated R for violence and language throughout, some sexual references and brief graphic nudity. 93 min. [MC, PV]