Emma

Anya Taylor-Joy’s icy expression matches her hat in ‘Emma.’

 Focus Features

“EMMA” (PG)

In 1800s England, a well meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friend in this Jane Austen tale. With Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy. Rated PG for brief partial nudity. 124 min. [PV, RF]

“ONWARD” (PG)

Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there in this animated film. With the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Rated PG for action/peril and some mild thematic elements. 109 min. [MC, PV]

“THE WAY BACK” (R)

A high school phenom who walked away from basketball reluctantly accepts a job coaching for his alma mater, and may get a shot at redemption. With Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar, Michaela Watkins. Rated R for language, including some sexual references. 108 min. [MC, PV, RF]

—Rob Hedelt

Tags

Load comments