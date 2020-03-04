“EMMA” (PG)
In 1800s England, a well meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friend in this Jane Austen tale. With Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy. Rated PG for brief partial nudity. 124 min. [PV, RF]
“ONWARD” (PG)
Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there in this animated film. With the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Rated PG for action/peril and some mild thematic elements. 109 min. [MC, PV]
“THE WAY BACK” (R)
A high school phenom who walked away from basketball reluctantly accepts a job coaching for his alma mater, and may get a shot at redemption. With Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar, Michaela Watkins. Rated R for language, including some sexual references. 108 min. [MC, PV, RF]
