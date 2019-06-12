“THE DEAD DON’T DIE” (R)
The peaceful town of Centerville finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves. With Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover. Rated R for zombie violence/gore, and for language. 103 min. [RF]
“LATE NIGHT” (R)
A late-night talk-show host suspects that she may soon lose her long-running show. With Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy. Rated R for language throughout and some sexual references. 102 min. [MC, RF]
“MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL” (PG-13)
The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization. With Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action, language and suggestive material. 115 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“SHAFT” (R)
John Shaft Jr., a cyber-security expert with a degree from MIT, enlists his family’s help to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death. With Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher, Richard Roundtree, Regina Hall. Rated R for pervasive language, violence, sexual content, some drug material and brief nudity. 111 min. [PV, RF]