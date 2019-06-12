Shaft

Samuel L. Jackson stars as detective John Shaft. He has theme music. Every good hero should have some.

 Warner Bros. Pictures

“THE DEAD DON’T DIE” (R)

The peaceful town of Centerville finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves. With Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover. Rated R for zombie violence/gore, and for language. 103 min. [RF]

“LATE NIGHT” (R)

A late-night talk-show host suspects that she may soon lose her long-running show. With Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy. Rated R for language throughout and some sexual references. 102 min. [MC, RF]

“MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL” (PG-13)

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization. With Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action, language and suggestive material. 115 min. [MC, PV, RF]

“SHAFT” (R)

John Shaft Jr., a cyber-security expert with a degree from MIT, enlists his family’s help to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death. With Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher, Richard Roundtree, Regina Hall. Rated R for pervasive language, violence, sexual content, some drug material and brief nudity. 111 min. [PV, RF]

—Rob Hedelt

