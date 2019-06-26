“ANNABELLE COMES HOME” (R)
While babysitting the daughter of Ed and Lorraine Warren, a teenager and her friend unknowingly awaken an evil spirit trapped in a doll. With Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mckenna Grace. Rated R for horror violence and terror. 106 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“YESTERDAY” (PG-13)
A struggling musician realizes he’s the only person on earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate reality where they never existed. With Himesh Patel, Lily James, Sophia Di Martino. Rated PG-13 for suggestive content and language. 112 min. [PV, RF]