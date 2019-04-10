NOTE: Schedule for Regal Fredericksburg was not available at press time. Please verify with theater for movie showings.
“CAPTAIN MARVEL” (PG-13) 2.5 STARS
This original tale of Captain Marvel will please those who like a slow trek through how she became a superhero, while those who want more flash and dash may only be happy in the final 20 minutes. Either way, Brie Larson is a great pick for the role. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and brief suggestive language. 124 min. [MC, PV]
“DUMBO” (PG) 1.75 STARS
Dark, dull and joyless, this supposed children’s movie is yet another Tim Burton extravaganza to arrive without fun or flair. Rated PG for peril/action, some thematic elements, and brief mild language. 112 min. [MC, PV]
“FIVE FEET APART” (PG-13) 2.25 STARS
As “dying kids falling in love” movies go, this one manages to pull you in until it jumps the shark with an ending that’s just too much. But before that happens, leads Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse do a believable job as Stella and Will, two young people battling cystic fibrosis in the same hospital. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, language and suggestive material. 116 min. [PV]
“HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD” (PG-13) 3 STARS
The third and what seems to be final film in this animated franchise does what it needs to please a young audience by mixing a hint of danger with some inherent silliness in this tale of a dragon and his friend coming of age. Rated PG for adventure action, some mild rude humor. 104 min. [MC]
“THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART” (PG) 3 STARS
This film works because the creators have locked in to a silliness that keeps you giggling. The plot about the kidnapping of a character by Lego Duplo invaders is secondary to the offbeat fun of watching Lego characters do silly things. Rated PG for some rude humor. 106 min. [MC]
“A MADEA FAMILY FUNERAL” (PG-13) 1.75 STARS
While there’s still enough silly, lowbrow laughs to be had here, many viewers will leave thinking it’s a good thing this franchise is being put to bed, because what was once hilarious has become painfully dull and dirty. Rated PG-13 for crude sexual content, language, and drug references throughout. 102 min. [MC]
“US” (R) 3 STARS
Jordan Peele—known until recently as an actor and comedian—is rapidly proving himself to be a director who can make crazy feel real on screen. That started with “Get Out,” and continues in a much larger way with “Us,” a full-fledged horror film that starts scaring early and never lets up. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, language and suggestive material. 116 min. [MC, PV]
“WONDER PARK” (PG) 1.75 STARS
It’s hard to decide what’s worse; this film’s failure to create a magical theme park central to the story or the shameful way its young heroine is given a sick parent to gin up sympathy. Rated PG for some mild thematic elements and action. 85 min. [MC, PV]