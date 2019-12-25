“BLACK CHRISTMAS” (PG-13) 1 STAR
What a wonderful chunk of coal to toss into movie stockings this Christmas—a remake of a movie about sorority sisters being stabbed, bludgeoned to death and shot with arrows. Rated PG-13 for violence, terror, thematic content involving sexual assault, language, sexual material and drinking. 108 min. [RF]
“FROZEN 2” (PG) 2.25 STARS
While youngsters who loved the original will find much to like here, it all feels like there’s too much thrown at the screen. Though there’s some great animation, this second outing feels like it’s trying too hard. Rated PG for action/peril and some thematic elements. 103 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL” (PG-13) 2.75 STARS
Though it doesn’t plow much new ground for the series, this return to the land of the epic video game recreates the fun, excitement and relationships from the 2017 film. Rated PG-13 for adventure action, suggestive content and some language. 114 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“KNIVES OUT” (PG-13) 3 STARS
This tale of a rich patriarch’s death and an investigation into whether it was murder is a confident southern helping of “Clue” for the modern day. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references and drug material. 130 min. [MC, RF]
“MIDWAY” (PG-13) 3 STARS
Though many critics are ripping this tale about sailors and pilots who fought in a pivotal World War II battle, this reviewer found it a compelling and remarkably rendered tale of bravery and will. Rated PG-13 for sequences of war violence and related images, language, smoking. 138 min. [MC, RF]
“RICHARD JEWELL” (R) 2.75 STARS
This story of the security guard falsely targeted as the one who planted a bomb at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta does a good job showing what the ordeal cost the slightly bumbling Jewell. But the film’s not very well served by director Clint Eastwood’s distaste for the FBI and journalists, even though the former wrongly targeted Jewell and the latter were too quick to report that focus without confirmation. Rated R for language including some sexual references, and brief bloody images. 131 min. [MC, PV, RF]
