“THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2” (PG) NOT REVIEWED
The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level. With the voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones. Rated PG for rude humor and action. 91 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN” (PG) 2 STARS
There’s one critical part of this movie that determines whether you’ll like it or not: the fact that the whole story is narrated by a dog. For this reviewer, it was a bark too far. Rated PG for thematic material. 109 min. [MC, RF]
“DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD” (PG) 3 STARS
Thanks to a strong performance from Isabela Moner as Dora, this live-action film manages to keep the youthful fun of the original animated series while providing some real-life jungle scares and challenges. Rated PG for action and some impolite humor. 102 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“FAST AND FURIOUS: HOBBS & SHAW” (PG-13) 2.5 STARS
A foursome of interesting actors and the requisite over-the-top action scenes make this a fun popcorn movie for a hot summer day, though nothing to go wild over. The story here has three heroes with connections to intelligence operations taking on an evil agency trying to use a virus to wipe out much of the world’s population. Rated PG-13 for prolonged sequences of action and violence, suggestive material and strong language. 137 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“THE LION KING” (PG) 2.5 STARS
There’s nothing wrong with this CGI remake of the Disney animated tale. But there’s nothing particularly new, great or inspired about it, either. Instead, it feels like a chance for another generation to see the tale of Simba, Mufasa and Co. and a huge money grab for Disney, without that worrisome need to come up with a new idea. Rated PG for sequences of violence and peril, and some thematic elements. 118 min. [PV, RF]
“ONCE UPON A TIME … IN HOLLYWOOD” (R) 2.75 STARS
Limiting his trademark horrific violence to this long film’s last 10 minutes, Quentin Tarantino delivers a love letter to old-time Hollywood that’s charming at times. Its unique characters and nostalgic tone almost make it possible to forgive the odd appropriation of Charles Manson devotees and the countless mundane moments that drag on a bit too long. Rated R for language throughout, some strong graphic violence, drug use, and sexual references. 161 minutes. [RF]
“SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK” (PG-13) 3 STARS
Thanks to scriptwriter Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”) and an approach that aims for a young audience, this movie works as a fear-inducing tale about the power of stories. Rated PG-13 for terror/violence, disturbing images, thematic elements, language including racial epithets, and brief sexual references. 111 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME” (PG-13) 3 STARS
Because it’s the first Marvel Universe movie to follow the death and destruction of “Avengers: Endgame,” this mix of humor and action on Peter Parker’s high school trip to Europe works well as a way to bounce back into the world of superheroes. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. 135 min. [RF]
“TOY STORY 4” (G) 3 STARS
This latest outing with Woody and the other toys has enough moments sweet and funny to please those who love the franchise. But despite the addition of a new character named Forky—it should have been called Sporky—this outing shows that the series is indeed running out of things to say. Rated G. 100 min. [PV]