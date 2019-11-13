“THE ADDAMS FAMILY” (PG) 1.75 STARS
Despite having some big names like Charlize Theron and Bette Midler voicing characters, this is a boring, bland attempt at handling the famously dark source material. Rated PG for macabre and suggestive humor, and some action. 105 min. [RF]
“BLACK AND BLUE” (R) 1.75 STARS
This is a bleak and uninspired slog about a rookie cop who sees a policeman kill someone without reason and suddenly has legions of crooked police trying to kill her. Rated R for violence and language. 108 min. [RF]
“COUNTDOWN” (PG-13) 1 STAR
This is the latest in a string of really stupid films that try to combine phones, computers and evil spirits. Here, it’s an app, somehow connected to demons, that’s killing people. Rated PG-13 for terror, violence, bloody images, suggestive material, language and thematic elements. 88 min. [RF]
“DOWNTON ABBEY” (PG) 3.25 STARS
This first movie outing for the popular PBS TV series brings romance—old and new—as well as intrigue, class and gender struggles, grandeur and telling moments for these characters known so well by devoted fans of the show. Rated PG for thematic elements, some suggestive material, and language. 121 min. [RF]
“HARRIET” (PG-13) 3.25 STARS
With a tremendous story of selfless heroism to tell and a stellar performance by its lead, this tale of an American icon known for her role in the Underground Railroad doesn’t disappoint. Rated PG-13 for thematic content throughout, violent material and language including racial epithets. 125 min. [PV, RF]
“JOKER” (R) 2.5 STARS
This big-screen story of a comic book character, which feels more sinister and dangerously real than any comic book film, is a complicated and troubling tale. It offers an amazing performance by its star, but causes concern by glorifying a mentally ill killer. Rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images. 122 min. [MC, RF]
“MALEFICIENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL” (PG) 2 STARS
While there are moments that look amazing—when fairies and spirits dance about the meadow, for example—this story of a great clash between different races is uninspiring as it wants to be sweet for children and thrilling for adults. It manages neither. Rated PG for intense sequences of fantasy action/violence and brief scary images. 118 min. [MC, PV]
“MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN” (R) 3.5 STARS
Part murder mystery, part detective yarn and all smartly written, directed by and starring Edward Norton, this is a treat for those who love character-driven, atmospheric movies. Rated R for language throughout including some sexual references, brief drug use, and violence. 144 min. [RF]
“TERMINATOR: DARK FATE” (R) 2.25 STARS
The action sequences are amazing, but how many times can they make this same old man-vs.-machine movie? It’s full of crazy action but still doesn’t take things anywhere with the Terminator vs. Future of Mankind. Rated R for violence throughout, language and brief nudity. 128 min. [PV, RF]
“ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP” (R) 2.75 STARS
In this Chapter 2 in Zombieland, we find out what this interesting cast of zombie-killers has been doing since we saw them last. It’s fun to see them all again, though the bar is set fairly low here and lacks the flair the first provided. Rated R for bloody violence, language throughout, some drug and sexual content. 99 min. [RF]
