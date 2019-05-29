“AVENGERS: ENDGAME” (PG-13) 3.5 STARS
This true marvel of a movie isn’t so much a film as a mammoth resetting of the Marvel universe, connecting and then expanding on the previous 21 films in a way that’s never been done before. Thankfully, there’s a mix of action and dramatic interaction among characters, with more than a few moments fans have long waited for. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language. 181 min. [MC, PV]
“BOOKSMART” (R) NOT REVIEWED
On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night. With Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte. Rated R for strong sexual content and language throughout, drug use and drinking, all involving teens. 105 min. [MC, PV]
“BRIGHTBURN” (R) NR
What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn. Rated R for horror violence/bloody images, and language. 91 min. [MC, RF]
“A DOG’S JOURNEY” (PG) 2.75 STARS
If you love dogs and films that tug on your emotions, this is your puppy. Though it stretches credibility beyond the breaking point at times, there’s also something truly touching here: the notion that a dog can fill a hole left by the death of a much-loved family member. Rated PG for thematic content, some peril and rude humor. 109 min. [MC, PV]
“THE HUSTLE” (PG-13) 1.5 STARS
The hope was that this whimsical tale of two combating grifters could be saved by the talented Anne Hathaway. Alas, very little could save this movie that tries to play an experienced and smooth scam artist (Hathaway) against a boorish hustler (Rebel Wilson.) Rated PG-13 for crude sexual content, language. 94 min. [PV]
“JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3—PARABELLUM” (R) 2.25 STARS
Though Keanu Reeves has created a character that you can’t help but pull for, the choreographed shootings, maimings, torture, pain, stabbings, slashings and neck-snappings his character doles out get hard to watch fairly quickly. Rated R for pervasive strong violence, and some language. 131 min. [MC, PV]
“THE INTRUDER” (PG-13) 1.5 STARS
Though Dennis Quaid makes the deranged former homeowner twisted in a way that’s entertaining for a while, the couple he eventually terrorizes is so clueless it’s all just silly. Rated PG-13 for violence, terror, some sexuality, language and thematic elements. 102 mins. [MC, PV]
“POKÉMON:” DETECTIVE PIKACHU” (PG) 2.25 STARS
Youngsters who love the world of Pokémon will enjoy this story about a son who goes to find his missing father in a city where the little Pokémon critters live side by side with humans. Rated PG for action/peril, some rude and suggestive humor, and thematic elements. 104 min. [MC, PV]
”THE SUN IS ALSO A STAR” (PG-13) NR
A hopeless romantic ambivalent about his future in medical school falls for a hard-luck young woman who doesn’t believe in love. {span}Rated PG-13 for some suggestive content and language. 100 min. [PV, RF]