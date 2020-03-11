“BAD BOYS FOR LIFE” (R) 2.5 STARS
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have fun on screen as detective partners Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, who this time out are facing a battle in Miami led by a crime family trying to muscle its way back into business. Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout, sexual references, brief drug use. 123 min. [MC]
“CALL OF THE WILD” (PG) 2.75 STARS
Though it takes a while to get used to the exaggerated facial expressions of the computer-generated sled dog Buck, the compelling story and beautiful visuals bring the Jack London story to life in enjoyable fashion. Rated PG for some violence, peril, thematic elements and mild language. 105 min. [MC]
“THE INVISIBLE MAN” (R) 3.25 STARS
A gripping performance by lead Elizabeth Moss and creative and tension-producing direction makes this rebooted horror tale a roller coaster ride well worth taking. Rated R for some strong bloody violence, and language. 125 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG” (PG) 2.5 STARS
This comedy works well because James Marsden—a small-town deputy named Tom—is the perfect straight man to the computer-generated Sonic. Rated PG for action, some violence, rude humor, mild language. 98 min. [MC, PV, R]
