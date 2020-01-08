“BOMBSHELL” (R) 3 STARS
A trio of talented actresses—Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie—makes this tale of the demise of Fox News’ Roger Ailes both effective and damning. Theron and Kidman play Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson, the two high-profile Fox News anchors whose bravery in taking on sexual harasser Ailes helped to launch the modern Me Too movement. Rated R for sexual material and language throughout. 108 min. [PV, RF]
“CATS” (PG-13) 1 STAR
This film about furry felines is cat-astrophic in every way. The music is terrible and badly performed, the choreography mostly consists of having cats stretched out or hopping about, and the cast causes problems in every way. Rated PG for some rude and suggestive humor. 110 min. [RF]
“FROZEN 2” (PG) 2.25 STARS
While youngsters who loved the original will find much to like here, it all feels like there’s too much thrown at the screen. Though there’s some great animation, this second outing feels like it’s trying too hard. Rated PG for action/peril and some thematic elements. 103 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL” (PG-13) 2.75 STARS
Though it doesn’t plow much new ground for the series, this return to the land of the epic video game creates the same fun and excitement as the 2017 film. Rated PG-13 for adventure action, suggestive content and some language. 114 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“KNIVES OUT” (PG-13) 3 STARS
This tale of a rich patriarch’s death and an investigation into whether it was murder is a confident Southern helping of “Clue” for the modern day. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references and drug material. 130 min. [RF]
“LITTLE WOMEN” (PG) 3.5 STARS
With spot-on casting, a stellar lead and the brilliance of director Greta Gerwig at the helm, this latest version of the Louisa May Alcott tale reaches new heights. Saoirse Ronan seems born to play the role of Jo March, the writer and freethinker of the four sisters whose lives make up the fabric of the film. Rated PG for thematic elements and brief smoking. 135 min. [PV, RF]
“RICHARD JEWELL” (R) 2.75 STARS
This story of the security guard falsely targeted as the one who planted a bomb at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta does a good job showing what the ordeal cost the slightly bumbling Jewell. But the film’s not very well served by director Clint Eastwood’s distaste for the FBI and journalists, even though the former wrongly targeted Jewell and the latter were too quick to report that focus without confirmation. Rated R for language including some sexual references, and brief bloody images. 131 min. [RF]
“SPIES IN DISGUISE” (PG) NOT REVIEWED
When the world’s best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world. With the voices of Will Smith, Karen Gillan, Tom Holland. 101 min. [MC, RF]
“STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER” (PG-13) 2.5 STARS
Though it gets sidetracked honoring people and events from long ago, this concluding chapter of the “Star Wars” saga brings the story to a satisfactory end. What’s missing is a narrative that takes a straight line from the death throes of the Resistance to the conclusion that settles both the strategic battles with The First Order and the underlying struggle between the Jedi and the Sith. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action. 141 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“UNCUT GEMS” (R) 2.75 STARS
This film is proof that a movie can be powerful and striking, even with an extremely unlikable lead character and a story that essentially leads nowhere. It works because Adam Sandler gives an unforgettable performance as a New York City jeweler who’s constantly living on the edge by betting money and jewels he can’t quite lock down to make the score of a lifetime. Rated R for pervasive strong language, violence, some sexual content and brief drug use. 135 min. [PV, RF]
