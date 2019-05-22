By ROB HEDELT
“AVENGERS: ENDGAME” (PG-13) 3.5 STARS
This true marvel of a movie isn’t so much a film as a mammoth resetting of the Marvel universe, connecting and then expanding on the previous 21 films in a way that’s never been done before. Thankfully, there’s a mix of action and dramatic interaction among characters, with more than a few moments fans have long waited for. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language. 181 min. [MC, PV]
“THE HUSTLE” (PG-13) 1.5 STARS
The hope was that this whimsical tale of two combating grifters could be saved by the talented Anne Hathaway. Alas, very little could save this movie that tries to play an experienced and smooth scam artist (Hathaway) against a boorish hustler (Rebel Wilson.) Rated PG-13 for crude sexual content, language. 94 min. [PV]
“THE INTRUDER” (PG-13) 1.5 STARS
Though Dennis Quaid makes the deranged former homeowner twisted in a way that’s entertaining for a while, the couple he eventually terrorizes is so clueless it’s all just silly. Rated PG-13 for violence, terror, some sexuality, language and thematic elements. 102 mins. [MC, PV]
“POKÉMON:” DETECTIVE PIKACHU” (PG) 2.25 STARS
Youngsters who love the world of Pokémon will enjoy this story about a son who goes to find his missing father in a city where the little Pokémon critters live side by side with humans. Rated PG for action/peril, some rude and suggestive humor, and thematic elements. 104 min. [MC, PV]