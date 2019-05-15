“AVENGERS: ENDGAME” (PG-13) 3.5 STARS
This true marvel of a movie isn’t so much a film as a mammoth resetting of the Marvel universe, connecting and then expanding on the previous 21 films in a way that’s never been done before. Thankfully, there’s a mix of action and dramatic interaction among characters, with more than a few moments fans have long waited for. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language. 181 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“CAPTAIN MARVEL” (PG-13) 2.5 STARS
This original tale of Captain Marvel will please those who like a slow trek through how she became a superhero, while those who want more flash and dash may only be happy in the final 20 minutes. Either way, Brie Larson is a great pick for the role. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and brief suggestive language. 124 min. [RF]
“DUMBO” (PG) 1.75 STARS
Dark, dull and joyless, this supposed children’s movie is yet another Tim Burton extravaganza to arrive without fun or flair. Rated PG for peril/action, some thematic elements and brief mild language. 112 min. [MC]
“THE INTRUDER” (PG-13) 1.5 STARS
Though Dennis Quaid makes the deranged former homeowner twisted in a way that’s entertaining for a while, the couple he eventually terrorizes is so clueless it’s all just silly. Rated PG-13 for violence, terror, some sexuality, language and thematic elements. 102 mins. [MC, PV]
“LONG SHOT” (R) 2.5 STARS
This latest incarnation of the “guy who’s a 3 lands a girl who’s a 10” story is as hard to believe as they all are, but this one has two things the others didn’t: an innate sweetness, and most importantly, Charlize Theron. Rated R for strong sexual content, language throughout, rug use. 125 min. [PV]
“PET SEMATARY” (R) 2 STARS
Though this remake has a good cast and production values, the Stephen King story still doesn’t amount to much. Rated R for horror violence, bloody images and some language. 101 min. [MC]
“UGLYDOLLS” (PG) 1.5 STARS
Though this chaotic and mixed-up mess of an animated movie is trying to tell kids that beauty and perfection are overrated, it spends so much time focusing on those subjects that it delivers a mixed message. Rated PG for thematic elements and brief action. 97 min. [PV]
—Rob Hedelt