“ALADDIN” (PG) 2.75 STARS
Though this lacks the sparkle and wonder of the animated version, there’s enough spectacle, action and Will Smith to make this live-action take on the Disney animated classic a fun romp. Rated PG for some action/peril. 128 min. [MC]
“AVENGERS: ENDGAME” (PG-13) 3.5 STARS
This true marvel of a movie isn’t so much a film as a mammoth resetting of the Marvel universe, connecting and then expanding on the previous 21 films in a way that’s never been done before. Thankfully, there’s a mix of action and dramatic interaction among characters, with more than a few moments fans have long waited for. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language. 181 min. [MC, PV]
“GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS” (PG-13) 1.75 STARS
While this generates some interesting moments and has the sweet Millie Bobby Brown (of “Stranger Things” fame), it can’t transcend its crazy mishmash of a story and schlocky special effects. Rated PG-13 for sequences of monster violence and destruction, some language. 132 min. [MC]
“JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3— PARABELLUM” (R) 2.25 STARS
Keanu Reeves has created a character that you can’t help but pull for as assassins come after him, But all the killing—shootings, maimings, torture, pain, stabbings, slashings and neck-snappings—gets hard to watch. Rated R for pervasive strong violence, and some language. 131 min. [MC]
“MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL” (PG-13) 2 STARS
While Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson do a fair job of becoming a new generation of MIB agents, the story here is little more than an excuse for fights and chases, the plot and backstory exceedingly thin. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action, some language and suggestive material. 115 min. [MC, PV]
“THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2” (PG) 2.25 STARS
Sharing the secret life of pets is less funny this time out, but there are still enough silly moments to make kids and even some parents laugh here. Rated PG for some action and rude humor. 86 min. [MC, PV]