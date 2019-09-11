“ANGEL HAS FALLEN” (R) 2 STARS
This action film about a private military company trying to execute a president weary of war works fairly well in its first hour. But things get so overdone by the finish that it gets silly. Rated R for violence and language throughout. 121 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2” (PG) NOT REVIEWED The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level. With the voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones. Rated PG for rude humor and action. 91 min. [RF]
“DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD” (PG) 3 STARS
Thanks to a strong performance from Isabela Moner as Dora, this live-action film manages to keep the youthful fun of the original animated series while providing some real-life jungle scares and challenges. Rated PG for action and some impolite humor. 102 min. [MC, RF]
“FAST AND FURIOUS: HOBBS & SHAW” (PG-13) 2.5 STARS A foursome of interesting actors and the requisite over-the-top action scenes make this a fun popcorn movie for a hot summer day, though nothing to go wild over. The story here has three heroes with connections to intelligence operations taking on an evil agency trying to use a virus to wipe out much of the world’s population. Rated PG-13 for prolonged sequences of action and violence, suggestive material and strong language. 137 min. [MC, PV]
“GOOD BOYS” (R) 3 STARS
If you can get past the way it seeks cheap laughs by having its three young stars constantly curse, this comedy finds really funny moments in the sincerity and inexperience of the trio. Rated R for strong crude sexual content, drug and alcohol material, and language, all involving tweens. [MC, RF]
“THE LION KING” (PG) 2.5 STARS
There’s nothing wrong with this CGI remake of the Disney animated tale. But there’s nothing particularly new, great or inspired about it, either. Instead, it feels like a chance for another generation to see the tale of Simba, Mufasa and Co. and a huge money grab for Disney, without that worrisome need to come up with a new idea. Rated PG for sequences of violence and peril, and some thematic elements. 118 min. [PV, RF]
“ONCE UPON A TIME … IN HOLLYWOOD” (R) 2.75 STARS
Limiting his trademark horrific violence to this long film’s last 10 minutes, Quentin Tarantino delivers a love letter to old-time Hollywood that’s charming at times. Its unique characters and nostalgic tone almost make it possible to forgive the odd appropriation of Charles Manson devotees and the countless mundane moments. Rated R for language throughout, some strong graphic violence, drug use, and sexual references. 161 minutes. [RF]
“OVERCOMER” (PG) 2 STARS
Viewers who enjoy faith-based films will find much to like in this tale of a coach who interacts with a family touched by tragedy. But others may find that the plot, which eventually involves a young girl finding her faith, to be a bit plodding and preachy. Rated PG for some thematic elements. 119 min. [MC, PV]
“THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON” (PG-13) 3.5 STARS
With a Huck Finn, feel-good vibe, this tale of two lost souls finding power and redemption in friendship and shared purpose is solid because of its sweet story and because it’s beautifully shot off the beaten track of the Outer Banks. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, language throughout, some violence and smoking. 93 min. [MC, RF]
“SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK” (PG-13) 3 STARS
Thanks to scriptwriter Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”) and an approach that aims for a young audience, this movie works as a fear-inducing tale about the power of stories. Rated PG-13 for terror/violence, disturbing images, thematic elements, language including racial epithets, and brief sexual references. 111 min. [MC, RF]
“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME” (PG-13) 3 STARS
Because it’s the first Marvel Universe movie to follow the death and destruction of “Avengers: Endgame,” this mix of humor and action on Peter Parker’s high school trip to Europe works well as a way to bounce back into the world of superheroes. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. 135 min. [RF]
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.