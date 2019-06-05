NOTE: The schedule for Regal Fredericksburg was not available in time to be included here. Please verify with theater for movie showings.
“ALADDIN” (PG) 2.75 STARS
Though this lacks the sparkle and wonder of the animated version, there’s enough spectacle, action and Will Smith to make this live-action take on the Disney animated classic a fun romp. Rated PG for some action/peril. 128 min. [MC]
“AVENGERS: ENDGAME” (PG-13) 3.5 STARS
This true marvel of a movie isn’t so much a film as a mammoth resetting of the Marvel universe, connecting and then expanding on the previous 21 films in a way that’s never been done before. Thankfully, there’s a mix of action and dramatic interaction among characters, with more than a few moments fans have long waited for. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language. 181 min. [MC, PV]
“POKÉMON:” DETECTIVE PIKACHU” (PG) 2.25 STARS
Youngsters who love the world of Pokémon will enjoy this story about a son who goes to find his missing father in a city where the little Pokémon critters live side by side with humans. Rated PG for action/peril, some rude and suggestive humor, and thematic elements. 104 min. [PV]
“JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3— PARABELLUM” (R) 2.25 STARS
Because Keanu Reeves has created a character that you can’t help but pull for as the film’s fictional hierarchy of assassins comes after him because of a $14 million bounty on his head. But the choreography of killing—and yes, most of the film is a dance of shootings, maimings, torture, pain, stabbings, slashings and neck-snappings—gets hard to watch fairly quickly. Rated R for pervasive strong violence, and some language. 131 min. [MC, PV]