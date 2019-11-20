“THE ADDAMS FAMILY” (PG) 1.75 STARS
Despite having some big names like Charlize Theron and Bette Midler voicing characters, this is a boring, bland attempt at handling the famously dark source material. Rated PG for macabre and suggestive humor, and some action. 105 min. [RF]
“DOCTOR SLEEP” (R) 3 STARS
This second chapter of “The Shining” works in its own way, as the boy named Dan (Ewan McGregor) first seen at the creepy hotel is now an adult who is called on to help a teen beginning to show the same mental “shining” powers Dan has. Rated R for disturbing and violent content, some bloody images, language, nudity and drug use. 151 min. [PV, RF]
“HARRIET” (PG-13) 3.25 STARS
With a tremendous story of selfless heroism to tell and a stellar performance by its lead, this tale of an American icon known for her role in the Underground Railroad doesn’t disappoint. Rated PG-13 for thematic content throughout, violent material and language including racial epithets. 125 min. [RF]
“JOKER” (R) 2.5 STARS
This big-screen story of a comic book character, which feels more sinister and dangerously real than any comic book film, is a complicated and troubling tale. It offers an amazing performance by its star, but causes concern by glorifying a mentally ill killer. Rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images. 122 min. [RF]
“LAST CHRISTMAS” (PG-13) 1.5 STARS
This is a stinker and a sinker. The story about a troubled young woman and her new beau is ridiculous and it becomes so complicated that it collapses under its own weight. Rated PG-13 for language and sexual content. 103 min. [PV, RF]
“MIDWAY” (PG-13) 3 STARS
Though many critics are ripping this tale about sailors and pilots who fought in a pivotal World War II battle, this reviewer found it a compelling and remarkably rendered tale of bravery and will. Rated PG-13 for sequences of war violence and related images, language, smoking. 138 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“PLAYING WITH FIRE” (PG) 1.5 STARS
While there’s certainly room on the big screen for silly kids movies, youngsters deserve better than this film about a crew of smoke jumpers who save several kids from a fire and then struggle to take care of them. Rated PG for rude humor, some suggestive material and mild peril. 96 min. [MC, RF]
“ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP” (R) 2.75 STARS
In this Chapter 2 in Zombieland, we find out what this interesting cast of zombie-killers has been doing since we saw them last. It’s fun to see them all again, though the bar is set fairly low here and lacks the flair the first provided. Rated R for bloody violence, language throughout, some drug and sexual content. 99 min. [RF]
—Rob Hedelt
