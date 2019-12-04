“A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD” (PG) 3.5 STARS
With Tom Hanks spot-on as TV innovator Fred Rogers, this uses a life-changing friendship that develops between Rogers and an Esquire magazine writer assigned to a poignant end. Rated PG for some strong thematic material, a brief fight, and some mild language. 108 min. [MC, PV]
“CHARLIE’S ANGELS” (PG-13) 2.25 STARS
Thanks goodness Kristen Stewart provides a little spark in this remake nobody really wanted. Without her, the other two “angels”—and the action—are as dated and dull as watching the TV show from decades ago. Rated PG-13 for action/violence, language, suggestive material. 118 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“DOCTOR SLEEP” (R) 3 STARS
This second chapter of “The Shining” works in its own way, as the boy named Dan (Ewan McGregor) first seen at the creepy hotel is now an adult who is called on to help a teen beginning to show the same mental “shining” powers Dan has. Rated R for disturbing and violent content, some bloody images, language, nudity and drug use. 151 min. [PV, RF]
“FORD v FERRARI” (PG-13) 3.25 STARS
Perfect casting and a unique twist on the David-and-Goliath tale makes this one of the better race-car films ever made, with track scenes that feel both real and dramatic. It’s also a buddy movie, with Matt Damon as legendary car designer Carroll Shelby, who recruits the skilled but difficult Ken Miles (Christian Bale) to be his driver in a pursuit of a win at Le Mans. Rated PG-13 for some language and peril. 152 min. [MC, PV]
“FROZEN 2” (PG) 2.25 STARS
While youngsters who loved the original will find much to like here, it all feels like there’s too much thrown at the screen. Though there’s some great animation, this second outing feels like it’s trying too hard. Rated PG for action/peril and some thematic elements. 103 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“THE GOOD LIAR” (R) 3 STARS
Two consummate professionals play the critical roles in this tale of a swindler (Ian McKellen) and his mark (Helen Mirren) in England. She’s a widow with a large nest egg, and he’s a financial flimflam man who feigns affection in order to convince her to mix her money with his as a way to make them both earn more. Rated R for some strong violence, and for language and brief nudity. 109 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“HARRIET” (PG-13) 3.25 STARS
With a tremendous story of selfless heroism to tell and a stellar performance by its lead, this tale of an American icon known for her role in the Underground Railroad doesn’t disappoint. Rated PG-13 for thematic content throughout, violent material and language including racial epithets. 125 min. [RF]
“JOKER” (R) 2.5 STARS
This big-screen story of a comic book character, which feels more sinister and dangerously real than any comic book film, is a complicated and troubling tale. It offers an amazing performance by its star, but causes concern by glorifying a mentally ill killer. Rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images. 122 min. [RF]
“LAST CHRISTMAS” (PG-13) 1.5 STARS
This is a stinker and a sinker. The story about a troubled young woman and her new beau is ridiculous and it becomes so complicated that it collapses under its own weight. Rated PG-13 for language and sexual content. 103 min. [PV, RF]
“MIDWAY” (PG-13) 3 STARS
Though many critics are ripping this tale about sailors and pilots who fought in a pivotal World War II battle, this reviewer found it a compelling and remarkably rendered tale of bravery and will. Rated PG-13 for sequences of war violence and related images, language, smoking. 138 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“PLAYING WITH FIRE” (PG) 1.5 STARS
While there’s certainly room on the big screen for silly kids movies, youngsters deserve better than this film about a crew of smoke jumpers who save several kids from a fire and then struggle to take care of them. Rated PG for rude humor, some suggestive material and mild peril. 96 min. [MC, RF]
“21 BRIDGES” (R) 2 STARS
Without Chadwick Boseman as the lead, this would be in half-a-star territory. Even with him, it struggles to become much more than just one more “good cop in a world of bad ones” shoot-’em-up. Rated R for violence and language throughout. 99 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP” (R) 2.75 STARS
In Chapter 2 of Zombieland, we find out what this interesting cast of zombie-killers has been doing since we saw them last. It’s fun to see them all again, though the bar is set fairly low here and lacks the flair the first provided. Rated R for bloody violence, language throughout, some drug and sexual content. 99 min. [RF]
—Rob Hedelt
