“1917” (R) 3.5 STARS
The gutsy power of this movie grabs you and barely lets you breathe. It’s a tale of two World War I soldiers who trek through hell in an attempt to cancel a raid that could claim the lives of thousands of fellow British soldiers. Rated R for violence, some disturbing images and language. 119 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“BAD BOYS FOR LIFE” (R) 2.5 STARS
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have fun on screen as detective partners Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, who this time out are facing a battle in Miami led by a crime family trying to muscle its way back into business. Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout, sexual references, brief drug use. 123 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“DOLITTLE” (PG) 1.75 STARS
The best thing that can be said about this leap into the life of a doctor who talks to animals is that it will work well for small children. Everyone else will quickly tire of a film that wastes the talents of Robert Downey Jr. and wanders from one silly scene to the next. Rated PG for some action, rude humor and brief language. 101 min. [PV, RF]
“FROZEN 2” (PG) 2.25 STARS
While youngsters who loved the original will find much to like here, it all feels like there’s too much thrown at the screen. Though there’s some great animation, this second outing feels like it’s trying too hard. Rated PG for action/peril and some thematic elements. 103 min. [RF]
“THE GENTLEMEN” (R) 3 STARS
Aside from a few moments when director Guy Ritchie can’t keep himself from making blood fly, this is a fun and sometimes funny look at battling British criminals and drug lords. It helps that he’s working with a talented cast: Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery, Charlie Hunnam, Jeremy Strong, Henry Golding and Colin Farrell. Rated R for violence, language throughout, sexual references and drug content. 113 min. [MC]
“HARLEY QUINN: BIRDS OF PREY” (R) 2.5 STARS
Dragged down by a ragged and overly violent first 45 minutes, this comic book tale built around Harley Quinn eventually finds its girls-gone-bad groove. Rated R for strong violence and language throughout, and sexual and drug material. 109 min. [PV, RF]
“JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL” (PG-13) 2.75 STARS
Though it doesn’t plow much new ground for the series, this return to the land of the epic video game creates the same fun and excitement as the 2017 film. Rated PG-13 for adventure action, suggestive content and some language. 114 min. [MC, PV]
“KNIVES OUT” (PG-13) 3 STARS
This tale of a rich patriarch’s death and an investigation into whether it was murder is a confident Southern helping of “Clue” for the modern day. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references and drug material. 130 min. [RF]
“PARASITE” (R) 3 STARS
Brilliant in stretches where it shows the lengths one poor family goes to in order to bamboozle and live off a rich one, this is truly some unique filmmaking. Director Bong Joon-ho’s decision to rely on bloodshed at the film’s climax is somewhat disappointing, something totally unnecessary to either the story or the commentary on class divides. Rated R for language, some violence and sexual content. 132 min. [RF]
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.