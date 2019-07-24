“ALADDIN” (PG) 2.75 STARS
Though this lacks the sparkle and wonder of the animated version, there’s enough spectacle, action and Will Smith to make this live-action take on the Disney animated classic a fun romp. Rated PG for action/peril. 128 min. [MC, RF]
“AVENGERS: ENDGAME” (PG-13) 3.5 STARS
This true marvel of a movie isn’t so much a film as a mammoth resetting of the Marvel universe, connecting and then expanding on the previous 21 films in a way that’s never been done before. Thankfully, there’s a mix of action and dramatic interaction among characters, with more than a few moments fans have long waited for. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language. 181 min. [RF]
“BOOKSMART” (R) 3 STARS
This directorial debut of actress Olivia Wilde is perversely funny, managing to also deliver a distinctly female look at the high school challenges faced by smart girls who go a little wild for one night. Rated R for strong sexual content and language, drug use and drinking, all involving teens. 102 min. [RF]
“CRAWL” (R) 2.25 STARS
Though it pushes all the wrong buttons for this critic—by having people chewed on by critters—it might grab you like what it is, gators chomping on humans in a hurricane. But it’s more gross and horrific than great and inspiring. Rated R for bloody creature violence, and brief language. 87 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3—PARABELLUM” (R) 2.25 STARS
Keanu Reeves has created a character that you can’t help but pull for as assassins come after him, But all the killing—shootings, maimings, torture, pain, stabbings, slashings and neck-snappings—gets hard to watch. Rated R for pervasive strong violence, and some language. 131 min. [RF]
“MIDSOMMAR” (R) 1 STAR
This attempt to make a Swedish cult scary is undone by endless ritual, a deadly dull script and an ending everyone with a pulse will see coming, ever so slowly, for nearly 2 1/2 hours they’ll feel is a waste. Rated R for disturbing ritualistic violence and grisly images, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and language. 140 min. [RF]
“THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2” (PG) 2.25 STARS
Sharing the secret life of pets is less funny this time out, but there are still enough silly moments to make kids and even some parents laugh here. Rated PG for some action and rude humor. 86 min. [RF]
“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME” (PG-13) 3 STARS
Because it’s the first Marvel Universe movie to follow the death and destruction of “Avengers: Endgame,” this mix of humor and action on Peter Parker’s high school trip to Europe works well as a way to bounce back into the world of superheroes. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. 135 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“TOY STORY 4” (G) 3 STARS
This latest outing with Woody and the other toys has enough moments sweet and funny to please those who love the franchise. But despite the addition of a new character named Forky—it should really have been called Sporky—this outing shows that the series is indeed running out of things to say. Rated G. 100 min. [MC, PV]
“YESTERDAY” (PG-13) 3 STARS
Thanks to the strength of the cast and the timeless music of The Beatles, this tale of a world that doesn’t remember the Fab Four is anything but a hard day’s night. Rated PG-13 for suggestive content, language. 116 min. [MC]