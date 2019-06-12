FILM-ALADDIN-REVIEW

Will Smith explains to Mena Massoud, again, that parents truly do not understand.

 Walt Disney Pictures

“ALADDIN” (PG) 2.75 STARS

Though this lacks the sparkle and wonder of the animated version, there’s enough spectacle, action and Will Smith to make this live-action take on the Disney animated classic a fun romp. Rated PG for some action/peril. 128 min. [MC, RF]

“AVENGERS: ENDGAME” (PG-13) 3.5 STARS

This true marvel of a movie isn’t so much a film as a mammoth resetting of the Marvel universe, connecting and then expanding on the previous 21 films in a way that’s never been done before. Thankfully, there’s a mix of action and dramatic interaction among characters, with more than a few moments fans have long waited for. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language. 181 min. [RF]

“GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS” (PG-13) 1.75 STARS

While this generates some interesting moments and has the sweet Millie Bobby Brown (of “Stranger Things” fame), it can’t transcend its crazy mishmash of a story and schlocky special effects. Rated PG-13 for sequences of monster violence and destruction, some language. 132 min. [MC, PV, RF]

“JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3— PARABELLUM” (R) 2.25 STARS

Keanu Reeves has created a character that you can’t help but pull for as asassassins comes after him, But all the killing—shootings, maimings, torture, pain, stabbings, slashings and neck-snappings—gets hard to watch. Rated R for pervasive strong violence, and some language. 131 min. [MC, RF]

“MA” (R) 2.25 STARS

This different sort of scary movie seeks to manufacture fear from the painful life of a woman traumatized in high school. But it’s all too much when blood starts to flow. Rated R for violent/disturbing material, language throughout, sexual content, and for teen drug and alcohol use. 99 min. [MC, PV]

ROCKETMAN” (R) 3 STARS

By blending Elton John’s music creatively into his life story—and adding some mind-blowing choreography—this biopic is surprisingly engaging and heartfelt. Rated R for language throughout, some drug use and sexual content. 121 min. [PV, RF]

—Rob Hedelt

