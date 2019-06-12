“ALADDIN” (PG) 2.75 STARS
Though this lacks the sparkle and wonder of the animated version, there’s enough spectacle, action and Will Smith to make this live-action take on the Disney animated classic a fun romp. Rated PG for some action/peril. 128 min. [MC, RF]
“AVENGERS: ENDGAME” (PG-13) 3.5 STARS
This true marvel of a movie isn’t so much a film as a mammoth resetting of the Marvel universe, connecting and then expanding on the previous 21 films in a way that’s never been done before. Thankfully, there’s a mix of action and dramatic interaction among characters, with more than a few moments fans have long waited for. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language. 181 min. [RF]
“GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS” (PG-13) 1.75 STARS
While this generates some interesting moments and has the sweet Millie Bobby Brown (of “Stranger Things” fame), it can’t transcend its crazy mishmash of a story and schlocky special effects. Rated PG-13 for sequences of monster violence and destruction, some language. 132 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3— PARABELLUM” (R) 2.25 STARS
Keanu Reeves has created a character that you can’t help but pull for as asassassins comes after him, But all the killing—shootings, maimings, torture, pain, stabbings, slashings and neck-snappings—gets hard to watch. Rated R for pervasive strong violence, and some language. 131 min. [MC, RF]
“MA” (R) 2.25 STARS
This different sort of scary movie seeks to manufacture fear from the painful life of a woman traumatized in high school. But it’s all too much when blood starts to flow. Rated R for violent/disturbing material, language throughout, sexual content, and for teen drug and alcohol use. 99 min. [MC, PV]
“ROCKETMAN” (R) 3 STARS
By blending Elton John’s music creatively into his life story—and adding some mind-blowing choreography—this biopic is surprisingly engaging and heartfelt. Rated R for language throughout, some drug use and sexual content. 121 min. [PV, RF]