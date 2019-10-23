“ABOMINABLE” (PG) 2.75 STARS
This is a spirited, fun tale of a young girl who befriends a magical Yeti—the mythical creature, not the cooler—and then helps get it back home to the Himalayas. Rated PG for some action and mild rude humor. 92 min. [MC, RF]
“THE ADDAMS FAMILY” (PG) 1.75 STARS
Despite having some big names like Charlize Theron and Bette Midler voicing characters, this is a boring, bland attempt at handling the famously dark source material. Rated PG for macabre and suggestive humor, and some action. 105 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“DOWNTON ABBEY” (PG) 3.25 STARS
This first movie outing for the popular PBS TV series brings romance—old and new—as well as intrigue, class and gender struggles, grandeur and telling moments for these characters known so well by devoted fans of the show. Rated PG for thematic elements, some suggestive material, and language. 121 min. [RF]
“GEMINI MAN” (PG-13) 1.5 STARS
Will Smith swings and misses again here, thanks to a story that just doesn’t make any sense. Smith, the ultimate assassin, is targeted by his own clone in a tale that has good fight scenes but weary storytelling. Rated PG-13 for violence and action, strong language. 117 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“HUSTLERS” (R) 2.75 STARS
This character-driven story works, in the moments when it does, because of strong performances by Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. But the notion that these strippers are just women trying to survive in a tough world is undercut by the way they drug “clients” to steal all they have. Rated R for pervasive sexual material, drug content, language, nudity. 110 minutes. [RF]
“IT CHAPTER TWO” (R) 3.25 STARS
This second installment ends in as smooth and terrifying a manner as the first outing. The evil clown, is just as bizarrely terrifying, the “grown-up” cast is impressive and the script does a nice job mixing the original story about youngsters with the new threat they face 27 years later. Rated R for disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language, and some crude sexual material. 169 min. [RF]
“JOKER” (R) 2.5 STARS
This big-screen story of a comic book character, which feels more sinister and dangerously real than any comic book film, is a complicated and troubling tale. It offers an amazing performance by its star, but causes concern by glorifying a mentally ill killer. Rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images. 122 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“JUDY” (PG-13) 3 STARS
Though this look at a troubling time in star Judy Garland’s life is a bit of a downer, Renée Zellweger’s portrayal of her is moving and spot-on. The film covers a short time in the star’s life, when financial and family troubles sent her to London to perform a series of shows. Rated PG-13 for substance abuse, thematic content, some strong language, and smoking. 118 min. [RF]
“ONCE UPON A TIME … IN HOLLYWOOD” (R) 2.75 STARS
Limiting his trademark horrific violence to this long film’s last 10 minutes, Quentin Tarantino delivers a love letter to old-time Hollywood that’s charming at times. Its unique characters and nostalgic tone almost make it possible to forgive the odd appropriation of Charles Manson devotees and the countless mundane moments. Rated R for language throughout, some strong graphic violence, drug use, and sexual references. 161 minutes. [RF]
“RAMBO: LAST BLOOD” (R) 1.5 STARS
This final chapter (hopefully) about a soldier who’s a killing machine tries to have it both ways. It goes from showing the peace Rambo has found on a ranch in Arizona to a rampage of revenge delivered to those who’ve stolen something precious to him. Rated R for strong graphic violence, grisly images, drug use and language. 89 min. [MC]
“SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK” (PG-13) 3 STARS
Thanks to scriptwriter Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”) and an approach that aims for a young audience, this movie works as a fear-inducing tale about the power of stories. Rated PG-13 for terror/violence, disturbing images, thematic elements, language including racial epithets, and brief sexual references. 111 min. [MC, RF]
