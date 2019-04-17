NOTE: Schedules for Regal Fredericksburg and Paragon Village 12 were not available at press time. Please verify with theater for movie showings.
“CAPTAIN MARVEL” (PG-13) 2.5 STARS
This original tale of Captain Marvel will please those who like a slow trek through how she became a superhero, while those who want more flash and dash may only be happy in the final 20 minutes. Either way, Brie Larson is a great pick for the role. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and brief suggestive language. 124 min. [MC]
“DUMBO” (PG) 1.75 STARS
Dark, dull and joyless, this supposed children’s movie is yet another Tim Burton extravaganza to arrive without fun or flair. Rated PG for peril/action, some thematic elements and brief mild language. 112 min. [MC]
“MISSING LINK” (PG) Not Reviewed
Mr. Link recruits explorer Sir Lionel Frost to help find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, this trio of explorers travel the world to help their new friend. With the voices of Hugh Jackman, Zach Galifianakis, Zoe Saldana. Rated PG for action/peril and some mild rude humor. 95 min. [MC]
“PET SEMATARY” (R) 2 STARS
Though this remake has a good cast and production values, the Stephen King story still doesn’t amount to much. Rated R for horror violence, bloody images and some language. 101 min. [MC, PV]
“SHAZAM!” (PG-13) 2.5 STARS
This playful riff on a comic book movie creates its share of fresh, funny and inspiring moments thanks to a spindly boy who transforms into a big, powerful superhero. But it would have been better if that happened much quicker, as the film drags at 132 minutes long. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of action, language and suggestive material. 132 min. [MC, PV]