“ABOMINABLE” (PG) 2.75 STARS

This is a spirited, fun tale of a young girl who befriends a magical Yeti—the mythical creature, not the cooler—and then helps get it back home to the Himalayas. Rated PG for some action and mild rude humor. 92 min. [RF]

“THE ADDAMS FAMILY” (PG) 1.75 STARS

Despite having some big names like Charlize Theron and Bette Midler voicing characters, this is a boring, bland attempt at handling the famously dark source material. Rated PG for macabre and suggestive humor, and some action. 105 min. [MC, PV, RF]

“DOWNTON ABBEY” (PG) 3.25 STARS

This first movie outing for the popular PBS TV series brings romance—old and new—as well as intrigue, class and gender struggles, grandeur and telling moments for these characters known so well by devoted fans of the show. Rated PG for thematic elements, some suggestive material, and language. 121 min. [RF]

“GEMINI MAN” (PG-13) 1.5 STARS

Will Smith swings and misses again here, thanks to a story that just doesn’t make any sense. Smith, the ultimate assassin, is targeted by his own clone in a tale that has good fight scenes but weary storytelling. Rated PG-13 for violence and action, strong language. 117 min. [MC, RF]

“JOKER” (R) 2.5 STARS

This big-screen story of a comic book character, which feels more sinister and dangerously real than any comic book film, is a complicated and troubling tale. It offers an amazing performance by its star, but causes concern by glorifying a mentally ill killer. Rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images. 122 min. [MC, PV, RF]

“MALEFICIENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL” (PG) 2 STARS

While there are moments that look amazing—when fairies and spirits dance about the meadow, for example—this story of a great clash between different races is uninspiring as it wants to be sweet for children and thrilling for adults. It manages neither. Rated PG for intense sequences of fantasy action/violence and brief scary images. 118 min. [MC, PV]

“ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP” (R) 2.75 STARS

In this Chapter 2 in Zombieland, we find out what this interesting cast of zombie-killers has been doing since we saw them last. It’s fun to see them all again, though the bar is set fairly low here and lacks the flair the first provided. Rated R for bloody violence, language throughout, some drug and sexual content. 99 min. [MC, PV, RF]

—Rob Hedelt

