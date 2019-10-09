“ABOMINABLE” (PG) 2.75 STARS
This is a spirited, fun tale of a young girl who befriends a magical Yeti—the mythical creature, not the cooler—and then helps get it back home to the Himalayas. Rated PG for some action and mild rude humor. 92 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“AD ASTRA” (PG-13) 2.5 STARS
Brad Pitt does what he can to enliven this tale of one astronaut’s search for answers, but the constant use of quiet and empty horizons becomes dull. The film is occasionally enlivened by missile launches and a trek on the moon. Rated PG-13 for some violence and bloody images, and for brief strong language. 122 min. [MC, RF]
“DOWNTON ABBEY” (PG) 3.25 STARS
This first movie outing for the popular PBS TV series brings romance—old and new—as well as intrigue, class and gender struggles, grandeur and telling moments for these characters known so well by devoted fans of the show. Rated PG for thematic elements, some suggestive material, and language. 121 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“FAST AND FURIOUS: HOBBS & SHAW” (PG-13) 2.5 STARS
A foursome of interesting actors and the requisite over-the-top action scenes make this a fun popcorn movie. It’s about three heroes taking on an evil agency trying to use a virus to wipe out much of the world’s population. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence, suggestive material and strong language. 137 min. [MC]
“HUSTLERS” (R) 2.75 STARS
This character-driven story works, in the moments when it does, because of strong performances by Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. But the notion that these strippers are just women trying to survive in a tough world is undercut by the way they drug “clients” to steal all they have. Rated R for pervasive sexual material, drug content, language, nudity. 110 minutes. [RF]
“IT CHAPTER TWO” (R) 3.25 STARS
This second installment ends in as smooth and terrifying a manner as the first outing. The evil clown, is just as bizarrely terrifying, the “grown-up” cast is impressive and the script does a nice job mixing the original story about youngsters with the new threat they face 27 years later. Rated R for disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language, and some crude sexual material. 169 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“THE LION KING” (PG) 2.5 STARS
There’s nothing wrong with this CGI remake of the Disney animated tale. But there’s nothing particularly new, great or inspired about it, either. Instead, it feels like a chance for another generation to see the tale of Simba, Mufasa and Co. and a huge money grab for Disney, without that worrisome need to come up with a new idea. Rated PG for sequences of violence and peril, and some thematic elements. 118 min. [RF]
“RAMBO: LAST BLOOD” (R) 1.5 STARS
This final chapter (hopefully) about a soldier who’s a killing machine tries to have it both ways. It goes from showing the peace Rambo has found on a ranch in Arizona to a rampage of revenge delivered to those who’ve stolen something precious to him. Rated R for strong graphic violence, grisly images, drug use and language. 89 min. [MC]
