“ALADDIN” (PG) 2.75 STARS
Though this lacks the sparkle and wonder of the animated version, there’s enough spectacle, action and Will Smith to make this live-action take on the Disney animated classic a fun romp. Rated PG for action/peril. 128 min. [MC, RF]
“ANNABELLE COMES HOME” (R) 2.5 STARS
This latest outing with the Warrens and their ugly doll Annabelle earns its scares the old fashioned way, but never quite matches the creativity or scares of earlier films in the series. Rated R for horror violence, terror. [MC, PV, RF]
“AVENGERS: ENDGAME” (PG-13) 3.5 STARS
This true marvel of a movie isn’t so much a film as a mammoth resetting of the Marvel universe, connecting and then expanding on the previous 21 films in a way that’s never been done before. Thankfully, there’s a mix of action and dramatic interaction among characters, with more than a few moments fans have long waited for. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language. 181 min. [PV]
“GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS” (PG-13) 1.75 STARS
While this generates some interesting moments and has the sweet Millie Bobby Brown (of “Stranger Things” fame), it can’t transcend its crazy mishmash of a story and schlocky special effects. Rated PG-13 for sequences of monster violence and destruction, some language. 132 min. [MC, RF]
“JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3—PARABELLUM” (R) 2.25 STARS
Keanu Reeves has created a character that you can’t help but pull for as assassins come after him, But all the killing—shootings, maimings, torture, pain, stabbings, slashings and neck-snappings—gets hard to watch. Rated R for pervasive strong violence, and some language. 131 min. [MC, RF]
“MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL” (PG-13) 2 STARS
While Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson do a fair job of becoming a new generation of MIB agents, the story here is little more than an excuse for fights and chases, the plot and backstory exceedingly thin. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action, some language and suggestive material. 115 min. [RF]
“THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2” (PG) 2.25 STARS
Sharing the secret life of pets is less funny this time out, but there are still enough silly moments to make kids and even some parents laugh here. Rated PG for some action and rude humor. 86 min. [MC, RF]
“ROCKETMAN” (R) 3 STARS
By blending Elton John’s music creatively into his life story—and adding some mind-blowing choreography—this biopic is surprisingly engaging and heartfelt. Rated R for language throughout, drug use, sexual content. 121 min. [RF]
“SHAFT” (R) 2.5 STARS
With three generations of John Shafts and both Samuel L. Jackson and Richard Roudtree, this blast from the past has enough going for it to be worth a return to the screen. But just barely. Rated R for pervasive language, violence, sexual content, drug material and brief nudity. 111 min. [RF]
“TOY STORY 4” (G) 3 STARS
This latest outing with Woody and the other toys has enough moments sweet and funny to please those who love the franchise. But despite the addition of a new character named Forky—it should really have been called Sporky—this outing shows that the series is indeed running out of things to say. Rated G. 100 min. [MC, PV]
“YESTERDAY” (PG-13) 3 STARS
Thanks to the strength of the cast and the timeless music of The Beatles, this tale of a world that doesn’t remember the Fab Four is anything but a hard day’s night. Rated PG-13 for suggestive content, language. 116 min. [PV, RF]