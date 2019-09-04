“ANGEL HAS FALLEN” (R) 2 STARS
This action film about a private military company trying to execute a president weary of war works fairly well in its first hour. But things get so overdone by the finish that it gets silly. Rated R for violence and language throughout. 121 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2” (PG) NOT REVIEWEDThe flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level. With the voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones. Rated PG for rude humor and action. 91 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN” (PG) 2 STARSThere’s one critical part of this movie that determines whether you’ll like it or not: the whole story is narrated by a dog. For this reviewer, it was a bark too far. Rated PG for thematic material. 109 min. [RF]
“BLINDED BY THE LIGHT” (PG-13) 3.25 STARSIt takes a while to connect with this tale of a Pakistani highschooler finding inspiration in Bruce Springsteen tunes. But when you do, this story delivers a powerful tale of the youth’s self-examination and growth. Rated PG-13 for thematic material and language. 118 min. [RF]
“DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD” (PG) 3 STARSThanks to a strong performance from Isabela Moner as Dora, this live-action film manages to keep the youthful fun of the original animated series while providing some real-life jungle scares and challenges. Rated PG for action and some impolite humor. 102 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“FAST AND FURIOUS: HOBBS & SHAW” (PG-13) 2.5 STARSA foursome of interesting actors and the requisite over-the-top action scenes make this a fun popcorn movie for a hot summer day, though nothing to go wild over. The story here has three heroes with connections to intelligence operations taking on an evil agency trying to use a virus to wipe out much of the world’s population. Rated PG-13 for prolonged sequences of action and violence, suggestive material and strong language. 137 min. [MC, PV]
“47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED” (PG-13) 2.25 STARSThere’s a pretty simple metric to use in determining whether this movie is for you. If you get a thrill out of watching young girls dodge man-eating sharks in a cave, this is your jam. Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense peril, bloody images, and brief strong language. 90 min. [PV]
“GOOD BOYS” (R) 3 STARSIf you can get past the way it seeks cheap laughs by having its three young stars constantly curse, this comedy finds really funny moments in the sincerity and inexperience of the trio. Rated R for strong crude sexual content, drug and alcohol material, and language, all involving tweens. [MC, PV, RF]
“THE LION KING” (PG) 2.5 STARSThere’s nothing wrong with this CGI remake of the Disney animated tale. But there’s nothing particularly new, great or inspired about it, either. Instead, it feels like a chance for another generation to see the tale of Simba, Mufasa and Co. and a huge money grab for Disney, without that worrisome need to come up with a new idea. Rated PG for sequences of violence and peril, and some thematic elements. 118 min. [PV, RF]
“ONCE UPON A TIME … IN HOLLYWOOD” (R) 2.75 STARSLimiting his trademark horrific violence to this long film’s last 10 minutes, Quentin Tarantino delivers a love letter to old-time Hollywood that’s charming at times. Its unique characters and nostalgic tone almost make it possible to forgive the odd appropriation of Charles Manson devotees and the countless mundane moments that drag on a bit too long. Rated R for language throughout, some strong graphic violence, drug use, and sexual references. 161 minutes. [RF]
“OVERCOMER” (PG) 2 STARSViewers who enjoy faith-based films will find much to like in this tale of a coach who interacts with a family touched by tragedy. But others may find that the plot, which eventually involves a young girl finding her faith, to be a bit plodding and preachy. Rated PG for some thematic elements. 119 min. [MC, PV]
“READY OF NOT” (R) 2.25 STARSWhile this mix of horror, hide-and-seek and lampooning of the wealthy has its moments, it’s hard to get beyond the blood and gore in what portends to be a comedy. The story: a bride’s family tries to kill her by morning on the wedding night. Rated R for violence, bloody images, language throughout, and some drug use. 95 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK” (PG-13) 3 STARSThanks to scriptwriter Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”) and an approach that aims for a young audience, this movie works as a fear-inducing tale about the power of stories. Rated PG-13 for terror/violence, disturbing images, thematic elements, language including racial epithets, and brief sexual references. 111 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME” (PG-13) 3 STARSBecause it’s the first Marvel Universe movie to follow the death and destruction of “Avengers: Endgame,” this mix of humor and action on Peter Parker’s high school trip to Europe works well as a way to bounce back into the world of superheroes. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. 135 min. [PV, RF]
“TOY STORY 4” (G) 3 STARSThis latest outing with Woody and the other toys has enough moments sweet and funny to please those who love the franchise. But despite the addition of a new character named Forky—it should have been called Sporky—this outing shows that the series is indeed running out of things to say. Rated G. 100 min. [PV, RF]
