“AVENGERS: ENDGAME” (PG-13) 3.5 STARS
This true marvel of a movie isn’t so much a film as a mammoth resetting of the Marvel universe, connecting and then expanding on the previous 21 films in a way that’s never been done before. Thankfully, there’s a mix of action and dramatic interaction among characters, with more than a few moments fans have long waited for. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language. 181 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“BREAKTHROUGH” (PG) 2 STARS
Though this is one of the better faith-based films to make it to the big screen, its script annoyingly alternates between preaching and developments so overwhelmingly underscored they practically scream “Big Moment!” when they finally happen. Rated PG for thematic content, peril. 116 min. [PV, RF]
“CAPTAIN MARVEL” (PG-13) 2.5 STARS
This original tale of Captain Marvel will please those who like a slow trek through how she became a superhero, while those who want more flash and dash may only be happy in the final 20 minutes. Either way, Brie Larson is a great pick for the role. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and brief suggestive language. 124 min. [PV]
“THE CURSE OF LA LLORONA” (R) 2 STARS
Only lead Linda Cardellini and a succession of loud, nerve-rattling “Boo!” moments elevate this tale of a haunting by an evil spirit. Otherwise, it’s just one more story about an evil spirit who won’t leave a family alone after the mom contacts the entity in her job as a social worker. Rated R for violence and terror. 93 min. [RF]
“DUMBO” (PG) 1.75 STARS
Dark, dull and joyless, this supposed children’s movie is yet another Tim Burton extravaganza to arrive without fun or flair. Rated PG for peril/action, some thematic elements and brief mild language. 112 min. [MC]
“PET SEMATARY” (R) 2 STARS
Though this remake has a good cast and production values, the Stephen King story still doesn’t amount to much. Rated R for horror violence, bloody images and some language. 101 min. [MC]