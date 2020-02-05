“1917” (R) 3.5 STARS
The gutsy power of this movie grabs you and barely lets you breathe. It’s a tale of two World War I soldiers who trek through hell in an attempt to cancel a raid that could claim the lives of thousands of fellow British soldiers. Rated R for violence, some disturbing images and language. 119 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“BAD BOYS FOR LIFE” (R) 2.5 STARS
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have fun on screen as detective partners Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, who this time out are facing a battle in Miami led by a crime family trying to muscle its way back into business. Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout, sexual references, brief drug use. 123 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“DOLITTLE” (PG) 1.75 STARS
The best thing that can be said about this leap into the life of a doctor who talks to animals is that it will work well for small children. Everyone else will quickly tire of a film that wastes the talents of Robert Downey Jr. and wanders from one silly scene to the next. Rated PG for some action, rude humor and brief language. 101 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“FROZEN 2” (PG) 2.25 STARS
While youngsters who loved the original will find much to like here, it all feels like there’s too much thrown at the screen. Though there’s some great animation, this second outing feels like it’s trying too hard. Rated PG for action/peril and some thematic elements. 103 min. [RF]
“THE GENTLEMEN” (R) 3 STARS
Aside from a few moments when director Guy Ritchie can’t keep himself from making blood fly, this is a fun and sometimes funny look at battling British criminals and drug lords. It helps that he’s working with a talented cast: Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery, Charlie Hunnam, Jeremy Strong, Henry Golding and Colin Farrell. Rated R for violence, language throughout, sexual references and drug content. 113 min. [PV]
“JOJO RABBIT” (PG-13) 3.25 STARS
Though it’s hard to describe, this tale of a precocious boy who badly wants to be a part of Hitler’s army is at different turns funny, hard-hitting, poignant and instructive in its takedown of hate and genocide. Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, some disturbing images, violence, language. 108 min. [RF]
“JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL” (PG-13) 2.75 STARS
Though it doesn’t plow much new ground for the series, this return to the land of the epic video game creates the same fun and excitement as the 2017 film. Rated PG-13 for adventure action, suggestive content and some language. 114 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“JUST MERCY” (PG-13) 3.5 STARS
This powerful tale focuses on a young civil rights lawyer who vows to oppose the racism and lawlessness that’s put an innocent man on Alabama’s death row for a murder he didn’t commit. Michael B. Jordan is spot-on as the young attorney, with Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson solid as the inmate and a young legal assistant. Rated PG-13 for thematic content including some racial epithets. 137 min. [MC, RF]
“KNIVES OUT” (PG-13) 3 STARS
This tale of a rich patriarch’s death and an investigation into whether it was murder is a confident Southern helping of “Clue” for the modern day. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references and drug material. 130 min. [RF]
“THE LAST FULL MEASURE” (R) 2.5 STARS
This film that’s gotten precious little marketing or advertising is a heartfelt tribute to a young Air Force para-rescue airman killed in Vietnam while battling to save the lives of soldiers caught in an enemy trap. Rated R for war violence and language. 110 min. [PV]
“LITTLE WOMEN” (PG) 3.5 STARS
With spot-on casting, a stellar lead and the brilliance of director Greta Gerwig at the helm, this latest version of the Louisa May Alcott tale reaches new heights. Saoirse Ronan seems born to play the role of Jo March, the writer and freethinker of the four sisters whose lives make up the fabric of the film. Rated PG for thematic elements and brief smoking. 135 min. [PV]
“STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER” (PG-13) 2.5 STARS
Though it gets sidetracked honoring people and events from long ago, this concluding chapter of the “Star Wars” saga brings the story to a satisfactory end. What’s missing is a narrative that takes a straight line from the death throes of the Resistance to the conclusion that settles both the strategic battles with The First Order and the underlying struggle between the Jedi and the Sith. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action. 141 min. [PV, RF]
“THE TURNING” (PG-13) 1 STAR
While this stylishly shot film makes good eerie use of a creepy mansion and a just-as-creepy brother and sister, it falls apart with a film-ruining finish. Rated PG-13 for terror, violence, disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive content. 94 min. [PV, RF]
“UNCUT GEMS” (R) 2.75 STARS
This film is proof that a movie can be powerful and striking, even with an extremely unlikable lead character. It works because Adam Sandler gives an unforgettable performance as a New York City jeweler who’s constantly living on the edge. Rated R for pervasive strong language, violence, some sexual content and brief drug use. 135 min. [RF]
“UNDERWATER” (PG-13) 2 STARS
This attempt at a “scary deep” story, complete with ripped-off “Alien” moments, is as broken and disjointed as the underwater quarters and drilling rig it’s set in. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action and terror, brief strong language. 95 min. [MC]
