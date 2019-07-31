NOTE: Schedules for Regal Fredericksburg were not available by press time. Please verify with theater for movie showings.
“ALADDIN” (PG) 2.75 STARS
Though this lacks the sparkle and wonder of the animated version, there’s enough spectacle, action and Will Smith to make this live-action take on the Disney animated classic a fun romp. Rated PG for action/peril. 128 min. [MC]
“CRAWL” (R) 2.25 STARS
Though it pushes all the wrong buttons for this critic—by having people chewed on by critters—it might grab you like what it is, gators chomping on humans in a hurricane. But it’s more gross and horrific than great and inspiring. Rated R for bloody creature violence, brief language. 87 min. [PV]
“THE LION KING” (PG) 2.5 STARS
There’s nothing wrong with this CGI remake of the Disney animated tale. But there’s nothing particularly new, great or inspired about it, either. Instead, it feels like a chance for another generation to see the tale of Simba, Mufasa and Co. and a huge money grab for Disney, without that worrisome need to come up with a new idea. Rated PG for sequences of violence and peril, and some thematic elements. 118 min. [MC, PV]
“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME” (PG-13) 3 STARS
Because it’s the first Marvel Universe movie to follow the death and destruction of “Avengers: Endgame,” this mix of humor and action on Peter Parker’s high school trip to Europe works well as a way to bounce back into the world of superheroes. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. 135 min. [MC, PV]
“TOY STORY 4” (G) 3 STARS
This latest outing with Woody and the other toys has enough moments sweet and funny to please those who love the franchise. But despite the addition of a new character named Forky—it should really have been called Sporky—this outing shows that the series is indeed running out of things to say. Rated G. 100 min. [MC, PV]
“YESTERDAY” (PG-13) 3 STARS
Thanks to the strength of the cast and the timeless music of The Beatles, this tale of a world that doesn’t remember the Fab Four is anything but a hard day’s night. Rated PG-13 for suggestive content, language. 116 min. [MC]