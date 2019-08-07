“ALADDIN” (PG) 2.75 STARS
Though this lacks the sparkle and wonder of the animated version, there’s enough spectacle, action and Will Smith to make this live-action take on the Disney animated classic a fun romp. Rated PG for action/peril. 128 min. [RF]
“THE LION KING” (PG) 2.5 STARS
There’s nothing wrong with this CGI remake of the Disney animated tale. But there’s nothing particularly new, great or inspired about it, either. Instead, it feels like a chance for another generation to see the tale of Simba, Mufasa and Co. and a huge money grab for Disney, without that worrisome need to come up with a new idea. Rated PG for sequences of violence and peril, and some thematic elements. 118 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“ONCE UPON A TIME … IN HOLLYWOOD” (R) 2.75 STARS
Limiting his trademark horrific violence to this long film’s last 10 minutes, Quentin Tarantino delivers a love letter to old-time Hollywood that’s charming at times. It’s unique characters and nostalgic tone almost make it possible to forgive the odd appropriation of Charles Manson devotees and the countless mundane moments that drag on a bit too long. Rated R for language throughout, some strong graphic violence, drug use, and sexual references. 161 minutes. [PV, RF]
“THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2” (PG) 2.25 STARS
Sharing the secret life of pets is less funny this time out, but there are still enough silly moments to make kids and even some parents laugh here. Rated PG for some action and rude humor. 86 min. [RF]
“SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME” (PG-13) 3 STARS
Because it’s the first Marvel Universe movie to follow the death and destruction of “Avengers: Endgame,” this mix of humor and action on Peter Parker’s high school trip to Europe works well as a way to bounce back into the world of superheroes. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. 135 min. [MC, RF]
“TOY STORY 4” (G) 3 STARS
This latest outing with Woody and the other toys has enough moments sweet and funny to please those who love the franchise. But despite the addition of a new character named Forky—it should really have been called Sporky—this outing shows that the series is indeed running out of things to say. Rated G. 100 min. [MC, PV]
“YESTERDAY” (PG-13) 3 STARS
Thanks to the strength of the cast and the timeless music of The Beatles, this tale of a world that doesn’t remember the Fab Four is anything but a hard day’s night. Rated PG-13 for suggestive content, language. 116 min. [MC]