“FORD v FERRARI” (PG-13) 3.25 STARS
Perfect casting and a unique twist on the David-and-Goliath tale makes this one of the better race-car films ever made, with track scenes that feel both real and dramatic. It’s also a buddy movie, with Matt Damon as legendary car designer Carroll Shelby, who recruits the skilled but difficult Ken Miles (Christian Bale) to be his driver in a pursuit of a win at Le Mans. Rated PG-13 for some language and peril. 152 min. [PV]
“FROZEN 2” (PG) 2.25 STARS
While youngsters who loved the original will find much to like here, it all feels like there’s too much thrown at the screen. Though there’s some great animation, this second outing feels like it’s trying too hard. Rated PG for action/peril and some thematic elements. 103 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“HARRIET” (PG-13) 3.25 STARS
With a tremendous story of selfless heroism to tell and a stellar performance by its lead, this tale of an American icon known for her role in the Underground Railroad doesn’t disappoint. Rated PG-13 for thematic content throughout, violent material and language including racial epithets. 125 min. [RF]
“JOKER” (R) 2.5 STARS
This big-screen story of a comic book character, which feels more sinister and dangerously real than any comic book film, is a complicated and troubling tale. It offers an amazing performance by its star, but causes concern by glorifying a mentally ill killer. Rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images. 122 min. [RF]
“KNIVES OUT” (PG-13) 3 STARS
This tale of a rich patriarch’s death is a confident Southern helping of “Clue” for the modern day. It uses a great cast and fast-moving script to keep things tight and funny as police and an investigator try to figure out who might have killed a grandfather/author worth millions. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references and drug material. 130 min. [MC, PV, RA]
“MIDWAY” (PG-13) 3 STARS
Though many critics are ripping this tale about sailors and pilots who fought in a pivotal World War II battle, this reviewer found it a compelling and remarkably rendered tale of bravery and will. Rated PG-13 for sequences of war violence and related images, language, smoking. 138 min. [MC, RF]
“PLAYING WITH FIRE” (PG) 1.5 STARS
While there’s certainly room on the big screen for silly kids movies, youngsters deserve better than this film about a crew of smoke jumpers who save several kids from a fire and then struggle to take care of them. Rated PG for rude humor, some suggestive material and mild peril. 96 min. [MC, RF]
“PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE” (G) NOT REVIEWED
This is an animated featureinspired by the Playmobil brand toys. With the voices of Jim Gaffigan, Daniel Radcliffe, Meghan Trainor, Kenan Thompson. Rated G. 99 min. [MC, RF]
“QUEEN & SLIM” (R) 2.75 STARS
This tale of a modern, accidental “Bonnie & Clyde” is told with courage and style, though one wonders about the overall message when things turn bad. Rated R for violence, some strong sexuality, nudity, pervasive language, and brief drug use. 131 min. [PV]
“21 BRIDGES” (R) 2 STARS
Without Chadwick Boseman as the lead, this would be in half-a-star territory. Even with him, it struggles to become much more than just one more “good cop in a world of bad ones” shoot-’em-up. Rated R for violence and language throughout. 99 min. [MC, RF]
