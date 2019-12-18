‘Knives Out’

Daniel Craig has a tip for advanced tie-tucking. Make sure you leave enough length so you can surreptitiously pull the tie taught with a hip-pocketed hand, and you’ll look smooth.

 Lionsgate

“FROZEN 2” (PG) 2.25 STARS

While youngsters who loved the original will find much to like here, it all feels like there’s too much thrown at the screen. Though there’s some great animation, this second outing feels like it’s trying too hard. Rated PG for action/peril and some thematic elements. 103 min. [MC, PV, RF]

“HARRIET” (PG-13) 3.25 STARS

With a tremendous story of selfless heroism to tell and a stellar performance by its lead, this tale of an American icon known for her role in the Underground Railroad doesn’t disappoint. Rated PG-13 for thematic content throughout, violent material and language including racial epithets. 125 min. [RF]

“KNIVES OUT” (PG-13) 3 STARS

This tale of a rich patriarch’s death and an investigation into whether it was murder is a confident southern helping of “Clue” for the modern day. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references and drug material. 130 min. [MC, RF]

“MIDWAY” (PG-13) 3 STARS

Though many critics are ripping this tale about sailors and pilots who fought in a pivotal World War II battle, this reviewer found it a compelling and remarkably rendered tale of bravery and will. Rated PG-13 for sequences of war violence and related images, language, smoking. 138 min. [MC, RF]

“PLAYING WITH FIRE” (PG) 1.5 STARS

While there’s certainly room on the big screen for silly kids movies, youngsters deserve better than this film about a crew of smoke jumpers who save several kids from a fire and then struggle to take care of them. Rated PG for rude humor, some suggestive material and mild peril. 96 min. [MC]

“21 BRIDGES” (R) 2 STARS

Without Chadwick Boseman as the lead, this would be in half-a-star territory. Even with him, it struggles to become much more than just one more “good cop in a world of bad ones” shoot-’em-up. Rated R for violence and language throughout. 99 min. [MC]

—Rob Hedelt

Tags

Load comments