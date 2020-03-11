“BLOODSHOT” (PG-13)
A slain soldier is brought to live again with superpowers, but who is pulling the strings and just what is real? With Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence, some suggestive material and language. 109 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“I STILL BELIEVE” (PG)
The true-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss. With Britt Robertson, K.J. Apa, Melissa Roxburgh. Rated PG for thematic material. 115 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“THE HUNT” (R)
Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing, not knowing how they got there. They slowly realize they’ve been chosen as victims of a hunt. With Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz. Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout. 89 min. [MC, PV, RF] —Rob Hedelt
