This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Vin Diesel in a scene from "Bloodshot." 

 Sony /Columbia Pictures

“BLOODSHOT” (PG-13)

A slain soldier is brought to live again with superpowers, but who is pulling the strings and just what is real? With Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence, some suggestive material and language. 109 min. [MC, PV, RF]

“I STILL BELIEVE” (PG)

The true-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss. With Britt Robertson, K.J. Apa, Melissa Roxburgh. Rated PG for thematic material. 115 min. [MC, PV, RF]

“THE HUNT” (R)

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing, not knowing how they got there. They slowly realize they’ve been chosen as victims of a hunt. With Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz. Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout. 89 min. [MC, PV, RF] —Rob Hedelt

