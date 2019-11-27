“KNIVES OUT” (PG-13)
A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. With Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references, and drug material. 130 min. [PV, RF]
“QUEEN & SLIM” (R)
A couple’s first date takes an unexpected turn when a police officer pulls them over, sending them fleeing from authorities in a journey to an uncertain future. With Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Bokeem Woodbine, Chloë Sevigny. Rated R for violence, some strong sexuality, nudity, pervasive language, and brief drug use. 132 min. [PV]
—Rob Hedelt
