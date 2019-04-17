“BREAKTHROUGH” (PG)
When her 14-year-old son drowns in a lake, a mother prays for him to come back from the brink of death. With Chrissy Metz, Topher Grace, Josh Lucas. Rated PG for thematic content including peril. 116 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“THE CURSE OF LA LLORONA” (R)
Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural world. With Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez. Rated R for violence and terror. 93 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“PENGUINS” (G)
The story of Steve, an Adélie penguin, on a quest to find a life partner and start a family. Narrated by Ed Helms. Rated G. 116 min. [RF]