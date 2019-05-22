“ALADDIN” (PG)
A kindhearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the ability to make their deepest wishes come true. With Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari. Rated PG for some action/peril. 128 min. [MC, RF]
“BOOKSMART” (R)
On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night. With Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte. Rated R for strong sexual content and language throughout, drug use and drinking, all involving teens. 105 min. [MC, PV]
“BRIGHTBURN” (R)
What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn. Rated R for horror violence/bloody images, and language. 91 min. [MC, RF]