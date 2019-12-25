“LITTLE WOMEN” (PG)
Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. With Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern. Rated PG for thematic elements and brief smoking. 134 min. [RF, PV]
“SPIES IN DISGUISE” (PG)
When the world’s best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world. With the voices of Will Smith, Karen Gillan, Tom Holland. 101 min. [RF]
“UNCUT GEMS” (R)
A New York City jeweler makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, or cost him everything. With Adam Sandler, Julia Fox. Rated R for pervasive strong language, violence, some sexual content and brief drug use. 135 min. [RF]
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.