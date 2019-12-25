FILM-LITTLEWOMEN

Timothée Chalamet shows some hustle to help with Florence Pugh’s bustle.

“LITTLE WOMEN” (PG)

Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. With Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern. Rated PG for thematic elements and brief smoking. 134 min. [RF, PV]

“SPIES IN DISGUISE” (PG)

When the world’s best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world. With the voices of Will Smith, Karen Gillan, Tom Holland. 101 min. [RF]

“UNCUT GEMS” (R)

A New York City jeweler makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, or cost him everything. With Adam Sandler, Julia Fox. Rated R for pervasive strong language, violence, some sexual content and brief drug use. 135 min. [RF]

—Rob Hedelt

