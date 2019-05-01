“LONG SHOT” (R)
When Fred Flarsky reunites with his first crush, one of the most influential women in the world, he charms her. She hires Fred as her speechwriter in a run for the presidency and sparks fly. With Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen, Bob Odenkirk, Alexander Skarsgård. Rated R for strong sexual content, language throughout and some drug use. 125 min. [MC, PV]
“THE INTRUDER” (PG-13)
A young married couple buy a beautiful house on several acres of land, only to find out that the man they bought it from refuses to let go of the property. With Dennis Quaid, Meagan Good, Michael Ealy. Rated PG-13 for violence, terror, some sexuality, language and thematic elements. 102 min. [MC, PV]
“UGLY DOLLS” (PG)
An animated adventure wherein the Ugly Dolls deal with being different, look for love and ultimately discover what matters most. With the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe. Rated PG for thematic elements and brief action. 87 min. [MC, PV, RF]