Joker

A sad Joaquin Phoenix looks for the subtle irony in new movie ‘Joker.’

 Warner Bros. Pictures

“BRITTANY RUNS A MARATHON” (R)

A young woman decides to make positive changes in her life by training for the New York City Marathon. With Jillian Bell, Jennifer Dundas, Patch Darragh. Rated R for language throughout, sexuality and some drug material. 104 min. [RF]

“JOKER” (R)

A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, who would become The Joker. With Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy. Rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images. 122 min. [MC, PV, RF]

“JUDY” (PG-13)

Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. With Renée Zellweger as Garland, Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell. Rated PG-13 for substance abuse, thematic content, some strong language and smoking. 118 min. [RF]

—Rob Hedelt

