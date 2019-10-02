“BRITTANY RUNS A MARATHON” (R)
A young woman decides to make positive changes in her life by training for the New York City Marathon. With Jillian Bell, Jennifer Dundas, Patch Darragh. Rated R for language throughout, sexuality and some drug material. 104 min. [RF]
“JOKER” (R)
A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, who would become The Joker. With Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy. Rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images. 122 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“JUDY” (PG-13)
Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. With Renée Zellweger as Garland, Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell. Rated PG-13 for substance abuse, thematic content, some strong language and smoking. 118 min. [RF]
