“A DOG’S JOURNEY” (PG)
In this follow-up to a movie released last year, a dog finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he meets. With Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid, Kathryn Prescott. Rated PG for thematic content, some peril and rude humor. 108 min. [MC, PV, RF]
“THE SUN IS ALSO A STAR” (PG-13)
A teenager finds love at a difficult time in her family’s life. With Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton, Keong Sim. Rated PG-13 for some suggestive content and language. [PV, RF]
“JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3— PARABELLUM” (R)
Assassin John Wick is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin’s guild, and with a $14 million price tag on his head, he’s the target of hit-men and -women everywhere. With Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane. Rated R for pervasive strong violence, and some language. 131 min. [MC, PV, RF]