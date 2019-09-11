“THE GOLDFINCH” (R)
A boy in New York is taken in by a wealthy family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which may have been more than it seemed. With Finn Wolfhard, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson. Rated R for drug use, language. 149 [PV, RF]
“HUSTLERS” (R)
Inspired by a New York Magazine article, this is the tale of a crew of former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. With Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lizzo, Julia Stiles. Rated R for pervasive sexual material, drug content, language and nudity. [MC, PV, RF]
