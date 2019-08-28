“AFTER THE WEDDING” (PG-13)
A manager of an orphanage in Kolkata travels to New York to meet a benefactor. With Michelle Williams, Julianne Moore, Billy Crudup. Rated PG-13 for thematic material and some strong language. 112 min. [RF]
“BENNETT’S WAR” (PG-13)
After surviving an explosion overseas, a soldier with the Army Motorcycle Unit trains to make an impossible comeback as a motocross racer. With Michael Roark, Trace Adkins, Ali Afshar. Rated PG-13 for some language and brief violence. 94 min. [MC, RF]
“DON’T LET GO” (R)
After a man’s family dies in what appears to be a murder, he gets a phone call from one of the dead, his niece. He’s not sure if she’s a ghost or if he’s losing his mind. Byron Mann, Storm Reid, Mykelti Williamson. Rated R for violence, bloody images, and language. 107 min. [PV, RF]—Rob Hedelt