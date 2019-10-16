“MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL” (PG)
Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the ties that bind them as they deal with impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. With Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Harris Dickinson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Rated PG for intense sequences of fantasy action/violence and brief scary images. 118 min. [MC, PV]
“ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP” (R)
Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. With Abigail Breslin, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, Bill Murray. Rated R for bloody violence, language throughout, some drug and sexual content. 99 min. [MC, PV, RF]
