“BLACK AND BLUE” (R)
A rookie police officer in New Orleans has to balance her identity as a black woman with her role as a police officer when she witnesses other police officers committing murder. With Naomie Harris, Mike Colter, Frank Grillo. Rated R for violence and language. 198 min. [MC, RF]
“COUNTDOWN” (PG-13)
When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict the moment a person will die, it tells her she only has three days to live. With the clock ticking and a figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. With Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway, Talitha Eliana Bateman. Rated PG-13 for terror, violence, bloody images, suggestive material, language and thematic elements. 90 min. [PV, RF]
“THE CURRENT WAR” (PG-13)
The story of the cutthroat race between electricity titans Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse to determine whose electrical system would power the modern world. With Tom Holland, Matthew Macfadyen, Benedict Cumberbatch. Rated PG-13 for some disturbing/violent images, and thematic elements. 107 min. [PV]
